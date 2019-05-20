Trump to Meet Prince Charles After Future King ‘Agrees’ to Tea: Report

Donald Trump is expected to meet with Prince Charles for the first time since being elected.

The heir to the U.K. throne, 70, has “agreed to” meet with Trump, 72, during the controversial state visit in June, according to CNN, which also reported that the pair, who previously met in 2005 when Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, toured the U.S, is expected to have afternoon tea at the royal’s Clarence House residence.

Representatives from Clarence House and the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Trump, who has had his fair share of controversies in his relationship with Britain, and Charles have different stances when it comes to one of the royal’s most important causes: climate change.

Queen Elizabeth‘s son has highlighted the effects of climate change in his decades of public work, having made his first speech on the environment in December 1968 and continues to work with organizations to promote sustainable ways of living while warning of climate change’s irreversible effect.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the damage of global warming, even quoting climate skeptics who claim it to be “fake science.”

In April, Buckingham Palace and the White House announced the president would be visiting the U.K. with First Lady Melania Trump for their first official state visit, though he made a working visit last summer.

The first couple will travel from June 3 to 5 where they will be greeted with the full pomp of an official state visit.

“This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump will also meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and he and the first lady will attend a commemorative event for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump was first invited for a state visit — an offer that must be extended by the Queen — in 2017 right after being sworn into office.

But the official state trip was repeatedly delayed, with speculation that it was due to worries over the protests he might face. Trump also sparked intense backlash in June 2017 after he attacked London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, in the wake of a terror attack there.

Earlier this month, Khan blasted Trump and the upcoming state visit, suggesting that Trump “is not in the same class” as former presidents Barack Obama, who visited in 2011, and George W. Bush, who visited in 2003.

“Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet,” Khan said during an interview with British radio show Leading Britain’s Conversation.

“It’s possible to have a working relationship without the need to have a state banquet and roll out the red carpet,” he added.

Khan is not the only one in the U.K. opposing Trump’s state visit.

In July 2018, when Trump first met with the Queen at Windsor Castle, there were protests about his working trip, including a “Stop Trump March” in London which drew tens of thousands of people.