Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus, According to His Doctor: He Remains 'Symptom-Free'

Hours after announcing testing for coronavirus, President Donald Trump‘s results are in.

In a statement, released on Saturday evening, from White House physician Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, it was made known that Trump, 73, tested negative.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” the statement read, according to a memorandum obtained by The Washington Post. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

The statement added, “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

PEOPLE previously reported that Trump “briefly came in contact” with Fabio Wajngarten, the communications director for Bolsonaro, who showed symptoms three days after meeting with the president at a diplomatic dinner in Palm Beach, Florida.

During Saturday’s White House briefing, Trump spoke with reporters about taking the test late Friday evening.

“I took the test last night. I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday, people were asking ‘Did I take the test?’ ” he said.

When Trump, who took his temperature before the press conference, was exiting the briefing, he was asked if his temperature was normal. “Totally normal,” the president responded.

In an effort to combat cases of COVID-19, all reporters attending the White House press briefing on Saturday were required to have their temperatures checked before being allowed into the building.

As of March 14, there have been at least 2,195 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.

Several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon and the District of Columbia have closed in response.

Many in the U.S. have been asked to self-quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, which can sometimes be asymptomatic during the incubation period.