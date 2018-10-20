Trump Tells Reporter 'Don’t Be a Baby' When She Asked About 'Hardened Criminals' Entering the U.S.

President Donald Trump is back to making baby references.

On Friday, the president, 72, sat down for a roundtable discussion in Arizona, where he claimed that a group of migrants that were headed towards the United States border were “hardened criminals.”

“Some of these people are hard criminals. Hardened criminals — not good people,” Trump said. “These are some bad people coming through. These aren’t babies, these aren’t little angels coming into our country.”

However, when Trump was asked by a reporter to defend why those migrants were considered to be so dangerous, he brushed off the question. Instead, he told New York Times reporter Emily Cochrane: “Oh, please. Please. Don’t be a baby. Okay?”

Trump added, “Take a look, just take a look at what’s happened. Look at the Mexican soldiers that are laying on the ground.”

Reporter: "What evidence do you have that these are hardened criminals that are coming to the United States?" President Trump: "Oh, please. Please. Don't be a baby. Okay? Take a look…I didn't say in all cases. But in many cases, these are hardened criminals." pic.twitter.com/KyycWvQj7f — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 20, 2018

“I didn’t say in all cases. But in many cases, these are hardened criminals,” he continued. “These are tough, tough people, and I don’t want them in our country and neither does our country.”

The group of migrants were traveling in a caravan towards the U.S. when they were stopped and allegedly attacked with tear gas by Mexican authorities, USA Today reported.

Trump has been using the issue as a tactic to threaten to cut off aid to countries in Central America, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Arizona Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Amal Clooney Slams Trump for Mocking Christine Blasey Ford: ‘A President Shouldn’t Ridicule’ Her

This is not the first time that Trump has referenced a baby.

On Sunday, during a 60 Minutes interview— which marked his first time on the program since taking office — the president addressed claims that there were people in the White House he did and did not trust, noting that he was “not a baby.”

“I don’t trust everybody in the White House, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said. “I’m usually guarded. And I think I’m guarded anyway. But I’m not saying I trust everybody in the White House. I’m not a baby.”

He continued: “This is a tough business. This is a vicious place. Washington, D.C. is a vicious place. The attacks, the bad-mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But you know, in my way I feel very comfortable here.”

President Donald Trump NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

And the connection extends well into the summer too. A 20-foot balloon of an angry, orange, diaper-clad baby resembling him soared over the British Parliament Square on July 13 — the same day as the U.S. president’s visit to the U.K.’s capital.

The blimp, dubbed “Trump Baby,” was approved by none other than London Mayor Sadiq Khan himself after a crowdsourcing campaign amassed over $20,000 and 10,000 signatures in favor of the stunt.

RELATED VIDEO: Melania and Ivanka Tried to Stop President Trump from Tweeting But ‘No One Could Do It’

After causing a sensation overseas, it was announced that the Trump Baby blimp would be making an appearance in the States. It has since made stops in California and Florida, with plans to fly outside of the president’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Following Trump’s roundtable comment on Friday — and Cochrane’s subsequent tweet — the Internet couldn’t resist posting memes, gifs, and tweets dedicated to the one and only Trump Baby.

Some tweeted their support to Cochrane, writing: “What the hell does that mean? Did you press him on it. Can’t you say, ‘Answer the question, Sir!'”

“He’s the baby. He has absolutely no evidence,” added another user.

“Thank you for asking this question. We can only hope your reporting can make a difference. Don’t give up, don’t get discouraged!” one person wrote.

RELATED: Donald Trump Criticized as ‘Sexist’ for Telling a Female Reporter She ‘Never’ Thinks

Meanwhile, others accused him of being sexist towards a female reporter — which he was previously criticized for earlier this month.

“Heard it. Saw it. Completely sexist and patronizing,” one user tweeted. “Thought he was the one who wasnt the baby?”

“He has such a way with women, Doesn’t he?” joked another user.