Trump Tells Dr. Oz to Declare Victory in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary That's Too Close to Call

Despite Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary being too close to call, former President Donald Trump thinks Dr. Mehmet Oz should go ahead and declare himself the winner.

"Dr. Oz should declare victory," Trump wrote on his new social media platform Truth Social, echoing his own statement in the 2020 presidential election when he said, "Frankly, we did win," before the vote counting was complete.

Trump's remark came as Oz and his political opponent, former hedge fund manager David McCormick, are virtually tied in Pennsylvania's Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate that's still too close to call.

By Thursday morning, Oz had 416,785 votes and McCormick had 415,544 of 1.3 million votes counted, a difference of about 0.1 percent, which is close enough to trigger a statewide recount, the AP reports.

Both candidates appeared before supporters at election night rallies and acknowledged there will be a wait before either is declared the winner, who'll then face the Democrat nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November.

"We're not going to have resolution tonight," McCormick said, according to the AP.

Oz expressed a similar sentiment but added, "When all the votes are counted, we will win," according to CNN, and vowed to Trump: "I will make you proud."

Trump endorsed the celebrity doctor in April, saying at the time he had "known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart."

As with the 2020 presidential election, Trump made a baseless accusation of fraud unfolding in Pennsylvania's GOP primary.

"It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they 'just happened to find," Trump also wrote Wednesday, according to Insider.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has continued making unfounded claims of victory in the 2020 presidential election, though Joe Biden won both the electoral and popular votes and has been in the White House for almost 500 days.

Trump and his supporters' efforts to overturn the election results and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the focus of an ongoing investigation by a bipartisan House committee.

Despite Trump's baseless allegations of wrongdoing, officials in nearly every state, including both Democrats and Republicans, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

Likewise, there is no evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania's GOP primary.