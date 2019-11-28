Trump Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Visit to Troops in Afghanistan Amid Impeachment Investigation

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan for the first time on Thanksgiving.

Trump, 73, arrived at Bagram Air Field, outside Kabul, to spend time with U.S. troops, according to the New York Times and Washington Post.

During his visit, the president passed out meals of turkey and mashed potatoes to troops before posing for photos.

“We are winning like we have not won in a long time, we were respected like we have not been respected in a long time,” Trump said to those in attendance, according to the Post. “Our citizens know that we are standing guard, crushing our enemies … I am here today to just really say, happy Thanksgiving, but also thank you very much.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Image zoom President Donald Trump OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Image zoom President Donald Trump OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

This is the second time Trump has visited a combat zone after visiting troops in Iraq on Dec. 26, 2018.

Trump’s trip comes a week after Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Iraq’s Al Asad airbase and served meals to the servicemen and women.

RELATED: Former Trump Aide Convicted of Interfering in Russia Investigation, Faces Decades in Prison

Image zoom Trump's handwritten notes maintaining his innocence last week, during an address to reporters about the impeachment investigation Mark Wilson/Getty

Meanwhile, back at home, the president is at the center of an impeachment inquiry that’s a result of a July phone call he had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, during which investigators say Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his connections with a Ukrainian gas company. Investigators say Trump withheld about $400 million in military aid from Ukraine in order to make Zelensky cooperate — an impeachable use of presidential power for his own personal gain.

Trump has maintained throughout the inquiry that he did nothing wrong, though neither he nor any top White House officials have agreed to testify on Capitol Hill.

RELATED: Fired Navy Secretary Says President Trump ‘Has Very Little Understanding’ of Military

“Democrats going back to their Districts for Thanksgiving are getting absolutely hammered by their constituents over the phony Impeachment Scam,” Trump tweeted Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president and his family flew to Florida for a 2020 rally in Sunrise, Florida, before making their way to Mar-a-Lago. Trump spent Wednesday morning golfing.

The House Intelligence Committee in charge of the impeachment investigation took a recess this week for the holiday, while Trump has continued to boast his innocence on social media and call the investigation a “witch hunt.”

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next week to decide whether to move forward with an impeachment vote. The White House has until Sunday to decide whether it will participate with testimonies from top officials, including Trump himself.

RELATED: President Donald Trump’s Gigantic, Angry Handwriting Has Become Another Meme

Trump said on Tuesday he’d love for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and others to testify.

“I am fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President,” Trump wrote in a Twitter thread this week. “It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President!”