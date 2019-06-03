From Baby Trump to Giant Projections: All the U.K. Protests on Day 1 of President's State Visit

Image zoom

President Donald Trump has completed the first of a three-day inaugural state visit to the U.K., but it was one filled with pomp and protests.

Though he and First Lady Melania Trump capped their night with a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth and the royals, the first couple was greeted by hundreds of protestors as they arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Marine One, which carried the Trumps, flew above large crowds with colorful signs, including some that read: “Stop Trump’s nuclear arms race” and “No to Trump, no to war, no to racism.” In addition to the state banquet, the first couple used their helicopter as a mode of transportation during the first day to avoid London streets — and presumably the protestors.

Along with thousands of London natives taking to the streets, there have been demonstrations, giant projections and mini baby Trump blimps popping up across the city.

Trump’s state visit to the U.K. has been repeatedly postponed since he took office and he is a controversial figure across the pond, having feuded with London’s mayor and criticized Prime Minister May’s handling of Brexit.

On Monday, shortly before he landed at Stansted Airport, Trump sent out a pair of tweets attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “stone cold loser.”

And on Sunday, a day before his arrival, Trump denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty” after he learned about her 2016 criticism of him during the presidential campaign.

Last summer, in July 2018, London gathered some 100,000 protestors — and one giant floating baby — when Trump made a working visit to the U.K. He previously told The Sun newspaper that the protesters last year made him “feel unwelcome.“

“Together Against Trump” mounted demonstrations on Monday, at Buckingham Palace, and will do so again on Tuesday, in London’s Trafalgar Square. Protestors then plan to march from the square on Tuesday to “wherever [Trump] is.”

And the giant inflatable baby Trump blimp is set to make its return on Tuesday, after organizers reached their £30,000 fundraising target (approximately $38,000).

The blimp is set to be raised above Parliament Square for two hours according to a spokesman for the blimp who told the Evening Standard that they had received permission from Khan.

Following his U.K. visits, the Trumps will head to Ireland on Wednesday for another round of meetings and on Thursday they go to France.

The president’s four-day trip is officially scheduled to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the historic Normandy beach landings by Allied forces during WWII.