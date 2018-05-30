Donald Trump has broken his silence on the cancellation of supporter Roseanne Barr‘s eponymous ABC show.

After effusively praising Barr after her reboot was an immediate ratings success, he was notably silent after her show was abruptly cancelled Tuesday following her shockingly racist tweet aimed at former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett.

But he finally spoke out Wednesday in a tweet — and focused on himself.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

After the comedienne’s eponymous reboot premiered in March, Trump called Barr to congratulate her for her successful revivial, and thank her for a show “about us.”

“I called her yesterday. Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” Trump said in March while in Ohio to deliver a speech on infrastructure. “I got a call from Mark Burnett, he did The Apprentice. He’s a great guy. He said, ‘Donald, I called just to say hello and to tell you did you see Roseanne’s ratings?’ I said, how big where they? They were unbelievable. Over 18 million people. And it was about us.”

But since Barr’s Ambien-fueled Twitter rant began Monday night, Trump did not speak out — or tweet — about the cancellation until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He declined to bring it up during a Nashville rally Tuesday evening, although he did take time out to bash both Hillary Clinton and JAY-Z.

“The only way she [Clinton] filled up the arena was to get JAY-Z,” Trump told the crowd. “And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth.”

Just hours before those comments, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also dodged repeated questions about Trump’s reaction to Roseanne‘s cancellation, noting that he’s too “focused” on important issues to take time out to comment on Barr.

“Look, as you know, the president has been extremely focused,” she said, before ticking off priorities including North Korea, the economy and rebuilding the military. “That’s what he’s spending his time on; not responding to other things.”

But eldest son Donald Trump Jr. apparently did find the time to acknowledge Barr’s Twitter rant — and retweeted two bigoted messages regarding billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, including one message in which Barr called Soros a “nazi.”

After the New York Post’s Page Six ran a story about Trump Jr.’s retweets, he quizzically responded on Twitter by saying that “they know full well that I did not RT anything that was anti-semitic.”