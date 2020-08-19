Elsewhere in his speech, the president suggested that he should run for a third term after he wins a second in November

Trump Says That Coronavirus Pandemic Is 'God Testing Me' to Rebuild the U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump on Monday told supporters during a campaign speech that the novel coronavirus pandemic was "God testing me" to rebuild the economy.

At least 171,300 people have died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a New York Times tracker; and some 40 million people across the country had lost their jobs at one point during the pandemic, data shows.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell in July to 10.2 percent, down from 14.7 percent in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in February, when Trump said the Democrats were trying to politicize the coronavirus as a "hoax" designed to damage him.

He has since struck a contradictory tone about the health crisis — at times sound serious, at others saying it would go away;

The president, 74, told supporters during the Monday stop in Mankato, Minnesota, that his administration had "built the greatest economy" in the world "and now I have to do it again." His campaign sees his economic record as key to his re-election argument and the damage wrought by the pandemic has upended his strategy against rival Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly inflated or skewed his impact on the economy — making hundreds of false claims publicly about what he's done in regards to growing the economy, according to a Washington Post fact check prior to the pandemic.

The Trump 2020 campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the president's remarks Monday.

Throughout the year, Trump has downplayed the impact of the virus — first discovered in late 2019 — and has blamed China, Democratic lawmakers, state governors and past presidents for the virus' harm.

Roughly half a year later, with the pandemic ongoing, in his latest Trump re-focused his blame toward the heavens on Monday.

"You know what that is? That’s God testing me,” Trump told supporters, with his characteristic — almost sarcastic — exaggeration. “He said, ‘You know, you did it once.’ And I said, ‘Did I do a great job, God? I’m the only one that could do it.’ He said, 'That you shouldn't say, now we're going to have you do it again.' "

Elsewhere in his speech the president suggested that because of claims of Obama-era espionage ("they spied on me"), he should run for a third term after he wins a second in November. Trump was referring to the FBI's controversial decision to legally surveil a Trump campaign adviser as part of the Russia investigation before and during his first years in office.

Biden, the former vice president and Democratic nominee, is leading Trump in polls heading into the final two and a half months of the campaign, as both parties are hosting their political conventions this month to rally voters.

Biden, 77, named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate earlier this month, making her the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to join a major parties' ticket.

Harris, 55, took aim at Trump's economic history in her first public remarks as the Democratic running mate last week.