Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Is 'Going to Be Your President' Because 'Some People Don't Love Me, Maybe'

Donald Trump admitted Friday that his opponent Joe Biden may be elected president in November.

Speaking on Fox News during a town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, Trump, 74, first attacked Biden, 77, saying that the former vice president "can’t put two sentences together."

"I don’t want to be nice or un-nice, okay? But I mean, the man can’t speak," Trump said, falling back on one of his repeated critiques of Biden. "And he's going to be your president 'cause some people don't love me, maybe, and you know, all I'm doing is doing my job."

Trump's disapproval hit a high this week, according to a new poll from NPR, PBS Newshour and Marist that shows his approval at 40 percent overall and a 58 percent disapproval rating.

The poll also found that 49 percent of voters "strongly disapprove" of "the job Trump is doing."

Trump's comments about Biden come one day after the Democratic candidate called him a "child" for the way he has been handling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The president is "like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him — all his whining and self-pity," Biden said, ABC News reported. "Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it. His job is to do something about it. To lead."

Last week, Trump claimed that COVID-19 is "fading away," even without a vaccine — though positive cases of the virus continue to rise in many states across the U.S.

Image zoom Joe Biden Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

He also said at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last weekend that he had urged his team to "slow down the testing," adding, "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' They test and they test."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week, however, that "the virus is not going to disappear" and that no one had told him to slow down on testing.

"None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact," Fauci said. "In fact, we will be doing more testing... So it's the opposite. We're going to be doing more testing, not less."