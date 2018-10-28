Trump Complains About Having a 'Bad Hair Day' Hours After 11 People Die in Synagogue Shooting

President Donald Trump drew criticism on Saturday for joking about his “bad hair day” hours after 11 people were killed and six people were injured by a gunman at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“By the way, somebody just said, ‘Your hair looks different today,'” Trump said at the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis on Saturday.

“I said, ‘Well, I was standing under the wing of Air Force One doing a news conference early this morning, a very unfortunate news conference. And the wind was blowing and the rain, and I was soaking wet, and that’s what I ended up with today,'” Trump continued. “And I said, ‘At least you know it’s mine.'”

“I said, ‘Maybe I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day,'” Trump said. “And the bad news, somebody said, ‘Actually it looks better than it usually does.'”

RELATED: Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres and More Mourn Deadly Synagogue Shooting: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Watch President Trump joke to FFA audience that he thought about canceling his speech—not because of the Pittsburgh Tree of Life mass shooting, but because of his "bad hair day" pic.twitter.com/BMeVRS3iha — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 27, 2018

That morning, suspected shooter Robert Bowers allegedly killed worshipers during a Shabbat service at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The dead included siblings, a husband and wife and a 97-year-old woman. Four responding police officers were among the six people wounded.

Bowers has been charged with 29 federal crimes, most of which carry a maximum penalty of death, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told reporters on Sunday.

At a rally in Illinois, Trump justified holding the event by incorrectly saying that the New York Stock Exchange opened the day after the attacks of Sept. 11 in 2001 — when it, in fact, reopened on Sept. 17, according to Bloomberg.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“With what happened early today, that horrible, horrible attack in Pittsburgh, I was saying, ‘Maybe I should cancel both this and that,'” Trump said.

“And then I said to myself, ‘I remember Dick Russell, a friend of mine, great guy, he headed up the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 11, and the New York Stock Exchange was open the following day.’ And what they had to do to open it, you wouldn’t believe. We won’t even talk to you about it. But he got that Exchange open. We can’t make these sick, demented, evil people important.”

After 11 people were killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Trump says he had to hold a campaign rally tonight because of 9/11. He claims the New York Stock Exchange opened the day after September 11 attacks. It did not. The NYSE was closed from September 11-September 17. pic.twitter.com/fDHErFgWwb — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 27, 2018

Later in the day, Trump evoked more ire for tweeting about the World Series.

Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

RELATED: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Was ‘Most Horrific Crime Scene I Have Seen’: FBI Agent

According to pool reports, Trump told the press earlier in the day that he was “considering” calling off his events for the day, which went on as planned.

“It looks definitely like it’s an anti-Semitic crime,” he told reporters. “That is something you wouldn’t believe could still be going on.”

“A lot of people killed, a lot of people very badly wounded,” he said of the shooting. “They say as a crime scene it’s one of the worst that some professionals that have seen many many crime scenes, they say it’s one of the worst.”