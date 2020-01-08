Trump Says 'All Is Well' After Iran Launched Missiles at Bases in Iraq Hosting U.S. Forces

Image zoom Donald Trump Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Iran retaliated against the United States by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops on Tuesday — but Donald Trump says “all is well.”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday night. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

“So far, so good!” he continued. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel,” the Pentagon said in a statement, per NBC News.

So far, there have been no reports of U.S. casualties.

Last week, Trump ordered an airstrike in Iraq that killed the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The Department of Defense said in a statement after the drone strike that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The following day, Trump said in a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, that the action was taken “to stop a war,” not to begin one.

The targeted attack against Soleimani was a response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contract worker in a rocket attack on December 27 that also injured a number of service workers.

In his press conference, Trump said that Soleimani’s “reign of terror is over.”

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the two Iraqi bases in the early hours of Wednesday local time, CNN reported.

Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of Iran, said in a tweet that the nation does not “seek escalation or war,” adding, however, that the country “will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Zarif said. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Zarif previously called the attack that killed Soleimani an act of “international terrorism.”