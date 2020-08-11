When he returned to the press briefing, Trump said the incident "seems to be very well under control"

Trump Rushed Out of Press Briefing by Secret Service After Officers Involved in Shooting Near White House

Donald Trump was speaking during a press briefing on Monday when Secret Service agents interrupted, escorting him out of the room because of a shooting outside of the White House.

Footage of the briefing shows an agent approaching Trump at the podium and whispering in his ear. Trump then followed him out of the room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Trump was taken to the Oval Office during the brief lockdown that followed, he told reporters when he returned about nine minutes later, ABC News reported.

"It was a shooting outside of the White House," he said, according to Aljazeera. "It seems to be very well under control ... But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person."

"I don't think anything was breached," Trump reportedly added. "They were relatively far away."

The Secret Service confirmed on Twitter that an "officer involved shooting" took place on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave, though the shooter's motive and target remains unclear.

In an update, the Secret Service added that an "investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger."

A source told ABC News that the male suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

When he returned to the press briefing, Trump said that although the shooting took place close to the White House perimeter's fence, it could have been unrelated.

"It might not have had anything to do with me," he said, per ABC News.

"Just told me when he came up, you pretty much saw it like I did," Trump said when asked what the Secret Service agent whispered to him, the outlet reported. "He said, 'Sir, could you please come with me?' So, you were surprised. I was surprised, also. I think it's probably it's pretty unusual but very, very professional people, they all do a fantastic job, as you know."