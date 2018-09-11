Trump Reused Old 9/11 Tribute Photo Featuring Ex-Staffers Omarosa Manigault and Hope Hicks

Donald Trump is facing backlash over how he is honoring those who died in 9/11 — for the second time in just a few hours.

In addition to being heavily criticized for doing a double fist pump as he arrived at a 9/11 memorial service on Tuesday, the president also faced backlash after he posted a photograph to Instagram depicting the White House staff at attention, which he suggested was taken Tuesday.

The photograph is old, however, as it includes Omarosa Manigault Newman and Hope Hicks, both of whom left the Trump Administration months ago.

In the panorama photo shared by Trump, Manigault Newman, 44, was dressed in a blue and green patterned dress and stands to the right of Hicks, 29, who was dressed in a black dress.

Manigualt Newman, who previously starred on Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, left her role as communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison in January 2017 — though it is unclear whether her departure was voluntary.

Meanwhile, Hicks, who served as White House Communications Director and one of Trump’s most loyal aides, announced her resignation in February, after she faced questions from a House committee investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Many social media users called out Trump for reusing the old photo, which he captioned: “Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget.”

Trump honors 9/11 by posting a picture of the White House staff at attention this morning… except it includes Omarosa and Hope Hicks, who left months ago. So it’s an old pic he faked. (Also, it’s rainy today in DC, not sunny.) https://t.co/3MeGq432ji https://t.co/Z9KaSioeyP pic.twitter.com/W4fpXGJ5nd — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) September 11, 2018

One Twitter user wrote, “You couldn’t take yourself away from Twitter to do a new photo today, huh?,” while another commented: “1) It was raining today and 2) it includes the long-departed Hope Hicks and Omarosa.”

Others also noted the different color necktie Trump was wearing on Tuesday. He was pictured wearing a red tie in his Instagram photo while he was photographed dressed in a striped blue one at the memorial service in Shanksville, where he was pictured greeting supporters with a triumphant double fist pump to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks.

This is not the first time Trump has faced criticism over his reactions to 9/11.

On Sept. 11, 2001, hours after the terror attacks toppled Manhattan’s Twin Towers, killing thousands, Trump gave an interview boasting about the fact that his building at 40 Wall Street had just become the tallest in Lower Manhattan.

During the conversation with New Jersey’s WWOR-TV/UPN 9 News, the now-president commented that his building “actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually – before the World Trade Center – was the tallest.”

“And then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest,” he said at the time.