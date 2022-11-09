Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out

The former president reportedly lashed out after many of his favored candidates did not win their races on Tuesday

By People Staff
Published on November 9, 2022 11:31 AM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming as the red wave many Republicans projected to occur during Tuesday's midterm elections failed to materialize.

As of Wednesday morning, race results continue to be tabulated, though many of the Senate seats expected to flip for Republicans have already been won by Democrats.

Hours after race results first began coming in, Trump was "screaming at everyone" an adviser to the former president told CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

"Trump is livid," the adviser said, according to Acosta.

While many Republicans had projected landslide races across the country, early results indicated that many candidates endorsed by Trump (like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona) were struggling.

Oz lost his race — which some polls had projected him to win — to Democrat John Fetterman. The ballots in Lake's race were still being counted as of Wednesday morning.

In other cases, voters seemed to be splitting their ballots — voting for Republicans for some seats and Democrats for others, rather than voting strictly down the party line. In Georgia, for instance, Republican Brian Kemp (who notably rebuffed Trump's false claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential race) handily won reelection, while the Senate race (which includes Trump-endorsed former football player Herschel Walker) is expected to result in a December runoff election as neither candidate appears able to reach the required 50% of votes.

On his social media site Truth Social, the former president placed the blame for at least one of the overnight losses on the candidate himself.

"Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary," Trump, who had endorsed Bolduc's bid to unseat New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, wrote. "Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!"

In truth, though, it appeared voters distanced themselves from election deniers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

And while Trump waded into some of the most hotly contested races, he played a very different tune when it came to Florida's race for governor, which pitted incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis against Democrat Charlie Crist.

The relationship between Trump and DeSantis has reportedly been strained as both Republicans mull bids for the presidency in 2024.

Ahead of the election, Trump had publicly derided DeSantis, dubbing him "Ron DeSanctimonious" in a recent rally and telling reporters on Tuesday morning that the Florida governor would be wise not to launch a campaign for president.

Trump said he voted for DeSantis — but offered a vague warning to the Florida governor in an interview with Fox News later that same day.

"I don't know if he is running [for president]. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said. "I don't think it would be good for the party."

Republicans, however, might disagree, considering DeSantis' overwhelming victory in his race, which he won with a nearly 20% lead.

Related Articles
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term as Florida Governor, Beating Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist
polling place
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman Defeats Dr. Oz in Critical Pennsylvania Senate Race, Huge Win for Democrats
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Control of Senate Remains Unknown, as All Eyes Turn to 4 Battleground Races Still Too Close to Call
John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fetterman, the only candidate who has run statewide, leads the Democratic field with 33% in an Emerson College poll last month. Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images ; Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Oprah Endorses Dr. Oz's Opponent John Fetterman in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race
Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Goes Silent When Asked in Debate to Rule Out 2024 Presidential Run
Jimmy Kimmel Tells His Audience That Dr. Oz Told Him Donald Trump Pushed a Woman In a Mar-a-Lago Swimming Pool
Jimmy Kimmel Says Dr. Oz Was Once 'Disgusted' by Donald Trump After He Pushed a Woman into Mar-a-Lago Pool
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report
Voting Booths
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
147539__MG_8895
Mike Huckabee Congratulates GOP Candidates Who Won — Before Addressing Daughter's Historic Arkansas Victory
Vice President Candidates
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Maxwell Alejandro Frost Elected as First Gen Z Member of Congress
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand