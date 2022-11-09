Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming as the red wave many Republicans projected to occur during Tuesday's midterm elections failed to materialize.

As of Wednesday morning, race results continue to be tabulated, though many of the Senate seats expected to flip for Republicans have already been won by Democrats.

Hours after race results first began coming in, Trump was "screaming at everyone" an adviser to the former president told CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

"Trump is livid," the adviser said, according to Acosta.

While many Republicans had projected landslide races across the country, early results indicated that many candidates endorsed by Trump (like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona) were struggling.

Oz lost his race — which some polls had projected him to win — to Democrat John Fetterman. The ballots in Lake's race were still being counted as of Wednesday morning.

In other cases, voters seemed to be splitting their ballots — voting for Republicans for some seats and Democrats for others, rather than voting strictly down the party line. In Georgia, for instance, Republican Brian Kemp (who notably rebuffed Trump's false claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential race) handily won reelection, while the Senate race (which includes Trump-endorsed former football player Herschel Walker) is expected to result in a December runoff election as neither candidate appears able to reach the required 50% of votes.

On his social media site Truth Social, the former president placed the blame for at least one of the overnight losses on the candidate himself.

"Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary," Trump, who had endorsed Bolduc's bid to unseat New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, wrote. "Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!"

In truth, though, it appeared voters distanced themselves from election deniers.

And while Trump waded into some of the most hotly contested races, he played a very different tune when it came to Florida's race for governor, which pitted incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis against Democrat Charlie Crist.

The relationship between Trump and DeSantis has reportedly been strained as both Republicans mull bids for the presidency in 2024.

Ahead of the election, Trump had publicly derided DeSantis, dubbing him "Ron DeSanctimonious" in a recent rally and telling reporters on Tuesday morning that the Florida governor would be wise not to launch a campaign for president.

Trump said he voted for DeSantis — but offered a vague warning to the Florida governor in an interview with Fox News later that same day.

"I don't know if he is running [for president]. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said. "I don't think it would be good for the party."

Republicans, however, might disagree, considering DeSantis' overwhelming victory in his race, which he won with a nearly 20% lead.