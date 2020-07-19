President Donald Trump Refuses to Say If He'll Accept 2020 Election Results: 'I Have to See'

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, President Donald Trump declined to say if he would accept the results of the 2020 presidential election in November.

During Sunday's interview, Trump, 74, was asked by Wallace, 72, if he is a "gracious loser," to which the incumbent president said that he's "not a good loser."

"I don't like to lose," Trump said. "I don't lose too often."

When Wallace pressed him again on the question, Trump responded, "You don't know until you see, it depends. I think mail-in voting is gonna rig the election, I really do."

Then, Wallace asked the president if he would accept the results of the Nov. 3 election, when he is set to face off against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I have to see," Trump said. "Hilary Clinton asked me the same thing. And you know what, she's the one that never accepted. She never accepted her loss. And she looks like a fool."

When Trump was once again asked if he would accept the results or not, he reiterated to Wallace, "I have to see."

"No, I'm not going to just say 'yes.' I’m not going to say 'no,' " Trump said. "And I didn't last time either."

Earlier in the interview, Trump was asked by Wallace about Fox News' latest national poll, which shows Biden, 77, leading by 8 percent. However, Trump downplayed the numbers as "fake polls."

“First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls,” he said. “They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake."

Last month, Trump's disapproval hit a high, according to a poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist that showed his approval at 40 percent overall and a 58 percent disapproval rating.

The poll also found that 49 percent of voters "strongly disapprove" of the "job Trump is doing."

In the past few months, Trump has been particularly criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his interview with Wallace, Trump said that the United States' record-high coronavirus cases are due to the country's available testing.

"No country has ever done what we’ve done in terms of testing. We are the envy of the world,” Trump said. “You look at other countries, they don’t even do tests. They do tests if somebody walks into the hospital.”

Trump has even previously gone on record to say that the pandemic is "fading away," even without a vaccine — despite positive cases of the virus continuing to rise across the country.