Trump Likes Taylor Swift's 'Music About 25 Percent Less Now' After Her Democratic Endorsement

Donald Trump may now have a blank space in his playlist.

One day after Taylor Swift slammed GOP nominee and current U.S. Rep Marsha Blackburn on Instagram, the president told reporters outside the White House on Monday that he’s less inclined to remain a Swiftie.

“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now,” Trump said of the typically apolitical pop star in footage shared by ABC News.

“Well, Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” he said of Swift’s political opposition in the deep red state.

Swift, 28, revealed her political views for the first time ever when she personally endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democrat Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

As of early Monday morning, a poll from CBS News indicated that Blackburn has an eight-point lead over Bredesen to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker.

The pop star, who will be opening the American Music Awards on Tuesday, revealed that she will be voting Democratic in the Tennessee Senate race in November because she does not abide by Blackburn’s record on women’s and LBGTQ issues.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift wrote alongside a Polaroid of herself. “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer added, “She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

While many of Swift’s fans applauded the singer for speaking out, former Arkansas governor and two-time presidential candidate Mike Huckabee mocked Swift.

“So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote,” Huckabee tweeted. “Still with #MarshaBlackburn.”