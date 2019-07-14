Trump Slammed as 'Racist-in-Chief' After He Tweets About Congresswomen of Color

Image zoom Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

President Donald Trump fired off a string of tweets Sunday morning to criticize progressive Democratic congresswomen and urge them to “go back” to the “crime-infested places from which they came,” despite the fact that they are American.

Trump did not explicitly name any of the congresswomen, but as CNN notes, a group of Democratic women of color, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts last week spoke out against the conditions of border detention facilities.

The president’s tweets ripped into the women and spoke broadly of the “corrupt and inept” governments of the countries from which he falsely claimed they came from.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he wrote.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump continued, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York City just like Trump, while Tlaib was born in Detroit and Pressley in Cincinnati. Omar, meanwhile, was born in Somalia but became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was unamused at having been brought into Trump’s firestorm, and defended the women on Twitter.

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” she wrote.

Pelosi continued, “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether!”

The women themselves also chimed in, doubling down in their commitment to the country they consider “theirs,” the United States.

You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Tlaib added, “Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.”

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

“Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman,“ she said. “Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock.”

Pressley, meanwhile, called out the president’s words as racist.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

“THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday,” she wrote.

Omar also weighed in, accusing Trump of “stoking white nationalism” with his language.

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

“Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen,” she wrote. “You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agendas.”

Democratic senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, both currently in the running to be the party’s candidate in the 2020 election, also both called the tweets “racist.”

Let's call the president’s racist attack exactly what it is: un-American. pic.twitter.com/fDeC5ka01F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 14, 2019

Celebrities, including director Ava DuVernay, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and actor Jon Cryer, slammed Trump as well, with Cryer declaring the tweets Trump’s official debut “as a racist.”

Our #RacistInChief just told four American Congresswomen “go back to their countries…” Immigrants & their children are the heart of our country. I am proud to be #MadeByImmigrants @realDonaldTrump racist rhetoric only makes me fight harder for all. #FirstGenerationAmerican pic.twitter.com/Oh4lEDUf65 — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 14, 2019

Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the #RacistInChief and all his co-horts. Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud. #FourQueens pic.twitter.com/jkcXe6Z96F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 14, 2019

Trump is a racist. #RacistInChief — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 14, 2019

DuVernay, meanwhile, shared a photo of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley, referring to them as “four queens” in a hashtag.

“Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the #RacistInChief and all of his co-horts,” she wrote. “Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud.”

And Morgan Freeman echoed similar remarks, repeatedly writing, ”Trump is a racist.”