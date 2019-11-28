Trump Posts Bizarre Pre-Thanksgiving Photo of His Head Photoshopped onto Body of 'Rocky'

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre photoshopped picture on himself on social media on Wednesday, amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry and one day before Thanksgiving.

The photo showed Trump’s head photoshopped onto the body of boxer Rocky Balboa from the iconic Rocky franchise. In the image, the photoshopped boxer is standing in a ring and wearing the patriotic gear that actor Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky, wore on the poster for Rocky III.

It’s unclear who photoshopped the picture, or where the president found the image. Trump, 73, tweeted out the image with no caption.

Some social media users expressed their confusion at why the president was sharing the photoshopped pic.

“Do you have any idea just how ridiculous this is,” one user wrote, while another referenced the plot of Rocky IV, writing, “The president thinks he’s Rocky, but unlike Donald Trump, Rocky was willing to fight the Russians.”

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, compared Trump’s Rocky photo with President Barack Obama‘s tweet urging people to find “common humanity” at Thanksgiving rather than arguing with family members.

“Two presidents tweet the day before Thanksgiving,” Dovere wrote.

two presidents tweet the day before Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/ibh7Fy2PGt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 27, 2019

On Thursday, Trump tweeted out a Thanksgiving message to the country from himself and the First Lady, writing, “Melania and I wish all Americans a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving!”

The Rocky photo is just the latest meme involving Trump to go viral on Twitter.

Last week, Trump’s blocky, all-caps handwriting was memed as he responded to scathing testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in the impeachment hearings against Trump about whether the President tried to use his power for his own political benefit for the 2020 election. Sondland alleged Trump pressured Ukraine leaders to investigate Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s son in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” Trump’s handwritten statement read. Twitter was quick to pick up on the erratic looking note.

“This reads like a lost Kurt Cobain lyric,” Washington Post opinions columnist Helaine Olen joked on Twitter.

“(I) can only read this in the voice of Robert Durst whispering into a hot mic,” another user, Brandy Jensen, said.

Other Twitter users paired the photo of the note up with images of Eminem and Morrissey, joking that they could be interpreted as lyrics from the dramatic artists.