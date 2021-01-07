Trump Finally Pledges 'Orderly Transition' of Power After Congress Certifies Joe Biden's Win

Trump has agreed to an "orderly" transition of power with President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20 hours after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday

President Donald Trump has officially agreed to an an "orderly" transition on Jan. 20, making way for President-elect Joe Biden to be named the 46th president of the United States following Congress' affirmation of Biden's victory Wednesday night.

Biden's victory became official overnight, after a day in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented moment of violent insurrection, causing a delay in the vote counting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement released overnight, Trump addressed the American people agreeing to a transition of power, while still saying he disagrees "with the outcome of the election" and referencing his baseless claims of voter fraud.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said after Congress certified his defeat, according to CNN. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump | Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Trump's words come after Wednesday's mayhem in Washington, D.C. — which was largely incited by the president himself and his false claims of voter fraud.

Before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump addressed a crowd near the White House, encouraging them to go to Congress. Though he told them to voice their anger "peacefully and patriotically," he claimed Democrats were trying to "illegally take over our country" and warned "if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building | Credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building

The massive mob in turn delayed the counting of the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, as lawyers were forced to evacuate the Capitol.

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building | Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

As the riot escalated, the National Guard was called in, and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew beginning at 6 p.m., but it was hours before the building was cleared out and declared secure. The riot resulted in the fatal shooting of one woman, who was identified as Ashli Babbit, and three other deaths that were not homicides.

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Image zoom Protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But hours after the Capitol had been breached, Trump delayed directly telling his supporters to leave the building, tweeting first, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Finally, in a taped statement posted to his Twitter account at 4:17 p.m., Trump instructed rioters to leave peacefully, saying, "You have to go home now, we have to have peace." But he also told the rioters, "We love you, you're very special" and doubled down on the baseless claims that the election was "stolen from us."

(The video has been removed or restricted from social channels including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, due to "risk of violence." Trump's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were later locked for 24 hours. )

Image zoom President Donald Trump | Credit: Donald Trump/Twitter

Vice President Mike Pence broke from Trump on Wednesday when he publicly stated he would not use his power to block Congress' confirmation of Biden as president. In a letter to Congress, Pence wrote that he believes "vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely antithetical to" American government at its core.

Late Wednesday night, Congress later reconvened to finish the process of counting the Electoral College ballots. Pence opened the resuming session, addressing the people who "wreaked havoc" on the Capitol.

RELATED VIDEO: Pro-Trump Rioters Storm U.S. Capitol, Forcing Evacuation of Lawmakers

"You did not win. Violence never wins," he said. "Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy."