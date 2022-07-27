Trump, Pence Give Dueling Speeches in Washington on Future of the Republican Party

In his first speech since returning to Washington, D.C., Trump spoke of America being "a cesspool of crime," and continued to rehash the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump and Mike Pence offered altogether different takes on the future of the Republican Party in speeches each gave separately while in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

In a keynote address at a summit hosted by America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by staffers from the former president's administration, 76-year-old Trump spoke of a country plagued by violent crime, saying America was "a failing nation."

"The dangerously deranged roam our streets with impunity. We are living in such a different country for one primary reason: There is no longer respect for the law and there certainly is no order. Our country is now a cesspool of crime," Trump said in the speech, CNN reports.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Trump endorsed a "very strong death penalty for the people who sell drugs" and claimed "our country is now a cesspool of crime," with "blood, death, and suffering on a scale once unthinkable."

Pence's remarks, made at an event hosted by the Young America's Foundation, offered a more forward-thinking tone.

"Frankly, 2022 may be the best chance we will ever have to build a lasting majority to invigorate the conservative movement to fulfill conservatism's purpose and to save our nation from the left-wing tyranny socialism and decline," 63-year-old Pence said, per NPR.

Pence did offer a subtle reference of Trump elsewhere in his speech, saying, "Conservatism is bigger than any one moment, any one election or any one person ... We always right the ship when our leaders veer off course."

The relationship between Trump and his former vice president has been under intense scrutiny since Pence refused to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden in 2020.

In a statement published hours before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Pence explained he had no authority to try and overturn the votes — a move that angered Trump, who took to Twitter to say Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

As Pence's statement was released, the vice president and congressional lawmakers began to gather to count Electoral College votes.

Trump's supporters eventually overpowered Capitol police and forced their way into the building in a scene that eventually led to the deaths of four people as well as the evacuation of Congress and the vice president himself, who was whisked to an undisclosed location.

Footage showed that some of Trump's supporters were chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they roamed the Capitol (a chant that Trump himself allegedly endorsed while watching the footage on television).

Once lawmakers were able to reenter the building after the mob was cleared, Pence ultimately did affirm the results for Biden. He has since called Jan. 6 "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

In a January interview with Fox News, Pence said he hadn't spoken to Trump since "last summer," but that the two "parted amicably."

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to claim that he won the 2020 election. CNN reports that in his speech on Tuesday, the former president claimed the election was "very corrupt."