Trump Says 'Over 10' People Want to Be Chief of Staff Amid Reports of Struggle to Find Replacement

Donald Trump insists that there is high interest in filling the chief of staff position soon to be left vacant by John Kelly.

Though there have been reports of trouble finding a replacement, the president disputed those claims on Tuesday when he spoke with reporters during his tense Oval Office conversation with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, who is the likely next House speaker.

“We have a lot of great people for chief of staff, a lot of people want the job,” Trump said as reported by Politico.

“A lot of people wanted to have it, and a lot of friends of mine want it, a lot of people that Chuck and Nancy know very well want it, I think people you’d like. And we have a lot of people who want the job chief of staff, and so we’ll be seeing what happens very soon,” he claimed.

Also on Tuesday, Trump further contested reports of struggle, tweeting: “Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington.”

News of Kelly’s possible successor comes after Trump confirmed on Saturday that the 68-year-old retired general, who replaced Reince Priebus in July 2017, will be departing his position at the end of the year.

“John Kelly will be leaving — I don’t know if I can say retiring — but he’s a great guy,” Trump told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year. We’ll be announcing who will be taking John’s place — it might be on an interim basis. I’ll be announcing that over the next day or two, but John will be leaving at the end of the year. … I appreciate his service very much.”

Trump’s rumored first choice, Nick Ayers, the vice presidential chief of staff, turned the job down on Sunday and will be leaving the administration at the end of the year, according to multiple outlets. That same day, the commander in chief refuted claims he does not have a backup plan.

“I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff. Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon!” he tweeted.