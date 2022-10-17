Trump Hotels Charged Secret Service Up to 5 Times the Standard Rate for Mandatory Overnight Stays: Report

During Trump's presidency, Secret Service supervisors reportedly sought out special waivers that allowed the agency to pay far more than the government-approved nightly rate for a hotel in the D.C. area

By
Published on October 17, 2022 05:18 PM
Trump International Hotel and Tower on Central Park West above Columbus Circle. Taxis and people can be seen.
Trump International Hotel. Photo: Getty

The company owned by former President Donald Trump billed the United States Secret Service as much as five times the originally agreed-upon rate for hotel rooms while the real estate magnate was in office, according to new expense reports released to Congress.

According to The Washington Post, the expense reports reveal that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 a night for agents to stay in properties such as the Trump International Hotel in D.C.

The reports further illustrate how, during the Trump presidency, Secret Service supervisors sought out special waivers that allowed the agency to pay far more than the government-approved nightly rate for a hotel in the D.C. area, the Post reports.

In a letter sent to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Rep. Carolyn Maloney — a member of the committee that reviewed the reports — called the rates charged by the Trump Organization "exorbitant," adding: "agents' frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President's self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump's struggling businesses."

The Washington Post reported in 2020 that President Trump's private clubs and hotels had charged the Secret Service up to $650 per night while protecting the president during his routine trips to his properties while in office.

Following the Post's 2020 report, a Trump spokesperson told PEOPLE the story was "total nonsense," saying, "We provide the rooms at cost and could make far more money renting them to members or guests. To infer that we are profiting is not only inaccurate but an outright lie."

But the new expense reports paint an even starker picture, showing that Trump's company charged the Secret Service $1,160 (more than four times the government rate) in April 2017, when agents stayed to protect Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. Per the Post, when Donald Trump Jr. stayed at the same D.C. property in November 2017, the Secret Service was charged $1,185 a night for his security detail to stay there.

Eric, who is both the president's son and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has previously disputed that the company's hotels profited during Trump's time in office, saying that any agents who traveled with his father during his time in office stayed "at our properties free."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Speaking to the Post earlier, Eric added: "So everywhere that he goes, if he stays at one of his places, the government actually spends, meaning it saves a fortune because if they were to go to a hotel across the street, they'd be charging them $500 a night, whereas, you know we charge them, like $50."

In a new statement given to the Post, Eric doubled down on those claims, saying: "Any services rendered to the United States Secret Service or other government agencies at Trump owned properties, were at their request and were either provided at cost, heavily discounted or for free."

"The company would have been substantially better off if hospitality services were sold to full-paying guests, however, the company did whatever it took to accommodate the agencies to ensure they were able to do their jobs at the highest levels," Eric's statement continued.

The Post notes that the expense reports "do not cover all Secret Service expenses at Trump properties during his presidency and reflect only a fraction of those expenses since he left office," and that Trump visited his own eponymous properties "more than 500 times during his presidency."

Since Trump left office in Jan. 2021, the Secret Service continues to protect him, as is customary for all former presidents. Untraditionally, however, the agency continues to also pay the Trump Organization to stay at Trump-owned properties while protecting him.

Related Articles
Mar-a-Lago
Secret Service Stays at Trump Properties Cost Taxpayers More Than $471,000: Report
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois
Kamala Harris Was Involved in a Minor Motorcade Accident Earlier This Week: 'No Injuries to Anyone'
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Jan. 6 Committee Airs Never-Before-Seen Footage of Lawmakers During Capitol Riot: 'Do You Believe This?'
Munn Family
Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot
Police outside of Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, the day after the FBI searched Donald Trump's estate. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
National Archives Still Missing Several Records from Trump Administration, Officials Say
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Lawyer Told Trump to Return Classified Materials in 2021: Report
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Says He Declassified 'Everything' Before Mar-a-Lago Search: 'There Doesn't Have to be a Process'
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in New York.
Longtime Trump Organization Executive Is Nearing a Plea Deal on Tax Fraud Charges: Report
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
'Special Master' Appointed to Review Docs Taken During FBI's Search of Mar-a-Lago
Presidential Residences
Documents About a Foreign Nation's 'Nuclear Capabilities' Were Among Material Seized at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
N.Y. Attorney General Files Fraud Suit Against Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump: 'The Art of the Steal'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Amid Numerous Legal Fights, Team Trump Is Struggling to Find Legal Counsel: Report
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Members of the Secret Service stand guard as President Donald Trump, left, greet members of the military at Ramstein Air Base, Germany
Assistant Secret Service Director at Center of Cassidy Hutchinson's Explosive Jan. 6 Testimony Resigns
Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., center, departs from criminal court in New York, U.S., on on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Getting Donald Trump's longtime chief financial officer to turn on his boss may prove tough, as Weisselberg's unlikely to get a lengthy sentence even if convicted on tax fraud and other charges.
Former Trump CFO Pleads Guilty, May Testify Against the Company
trump
FBI Search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Sought Classified Nuclear Documents: Report