Trump Organization CFO Will Plead 'Not Guilty' After Turning Himself in Ahead of Tax Charges

Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump Organization and its top financial executive, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to face indictments on Thursday for tax-related charges, according to multiple news reports.

Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, "intends to plead not guilty," his attorney Mary Mulligan told PEOPLE in a statement.

Weisselberg, 73, will "fight these charges in court," Mulligan says.

The Trump family's real estate business has been under an increasingly serious investigation in New York.

The New York Times reports that Weisselberg was accompanied by Mulligan when he turned himself in early Thursday, around 6:20 a.m. Weisselberg has been with the company for 48 years, according to the Trump Organization. He most recently helped run the business alongside Eric and Donald Trump Jr. while their father was president.

CNN reported that a Manhattan grand jury filed its indictments Wednesday. The allegations are expected to be made public later Thursday.

The former president, 75, is not expected to face any accusations of wrongdoing on Thursday and his company decried the case against Weisselberg as part of a strategy to target him.

Weisselberg has worked for the company since 1973, according to the Associated Press. The Times reports that the executive — whom Trump has long praised for his loyalty — has helped with Trump's own tax returns since the 1990s when he became the CFO.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this week that charges were coming and prosecutors were hoping Weisselberg would cooperate with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg "as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president."

"This is not justice; this is politics," the company spokesperson said Thursday in a statement to PEOPLE.

The investigation by Manhattan prosecutors coincided with another long-running probe into the Trump Organization launched by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

In late May, the two offices announced that at least one of their cases had become criminal.

The investigations have centered on whether the Trump Organization undervalued or overvalued its property in order to obtain loans and more favorable tax breaks, according to the Times.

According to CNN, the charges against Weisselberg and the company are expected to involve alleged tax crimes, possibly stemming from documents handed over to investigators by Weisselberg's son's ex-wife, who has been cooperating with the investigation.

The Times first reported in August 2020 that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office was investigating the Trump Organization for possible fraud.

That investigation began with inquiries into hush money payments Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made on behalf of the former president to two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump.

In late 2019, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's push to block his tax records from being released to the Manhattan prosecutors. The Supreme Court upheld its decision again this past February, when Trump again tried to keep his tax records sealed.

In statements, the former president has repeatedly called the investigations "the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

He faces a growing list of legal problems now that he's no longer in office, including two defamation lawsuits from women who say he sexually assaulted them, lawsuits over his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, lawsuits over his push to somehow overturn the 2020 election results in his favor and the ongoing New York investigations.

In another lawsuit against Trump filed by his niece, Mary, she writes: "Fraud was not just the family business. It was a way of life."