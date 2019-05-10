Trump 'Not in Same Class' as Barack Obama & George W. Bush, Says London Mayor Ahead of State Visit

As Donald Trump‘s visit to the U.K. nears, many locals are expressing their disdain of the American president, including London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

“History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit. President Trump is not in the same class as those two,” he said during an interview with British radio show Leading Britain’s Conversation on Friday.

Though he did not name the former presidents, Khan was speaking about Barack Obama, who visited in 2011, and George W. Bush, who visited in 2003.

“Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet,” Khan continued in his interview, discussing Trump’s upcoming meeting with Queen Elizabeth in June.

“It’s possible to have a working relationship without the need to have a state banquet and roll out the red carpet,” he added.

Khan, who has been mayor since May 2016, is not invited to the state banquet.

In late April, the White House and Buckingham Palace announced Trump’s first state visit to the U.K. will take place from June 3-5. The president, who will be joined by wife, first lady Melania Trump, is expected to also meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump was first invited for a state visit — an offer that must be extended by the Queen — in 2017 right after being sworn into office. (The Queen has made four state visits to the U.S., most recently in 2007.)

But Trump’s official state trip was repeatedly delayed, with speculation that it was due to worries over the protests he might face. Among other controversies in his relationship with Britain, Trump sparked intense backlash in June 2017 after he attacked Khan in the wake of a terror attack there.

That was not the only example of Trump and Khan’s contentious back and forth.

In May 2016, the president called Khan “rude” and “ignorant” during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

And in his LBC interview on Friday, Khan spoke about Trump’s previous remarks about the allegations of sexual misconduct and assault by more than a dozen other women, all of which he has vigorously denied.

“The impression is being given that you can get away from it — that you get a get-out-of-jail card. But it’s worse than that,” Khan said. “There’s a boasting and bragging, it’s almost like a green light for others to behave badly.”

Khan is not the only one in the U.K. opposing Trump’s state visit.

In July 2018, when Trump first met with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, there were protests about his working trip, including a “Stop Trump March” in London which drew tens of thousands of people.