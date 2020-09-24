"I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it," Trump said of Prince Harry

Trump Says He's 'Not a Fan' of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry Luck 'Because He's Going to Need It'

Responding to a reporter's question asking for the president's comment about Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, encouraging "people to vote for Joe Biden," Trump, 74, said during Wednesday's press briefing, "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it,"

Meghan and Harry have not endorsed any candidate. But during their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, Harry recommended recommended that prospective voters "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

"What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," he added.

Harry also made a nonpartisan appeal for how people engage with each other online in the run-up to the November 3 general election.

"We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day," Meghan said on the special, which marked their first joint television appearance since stepping away from royal life. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

In response to Prince Harry's remarks on the upcoming presidential election, the palace called the comments "personal."

The Times reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment and were told they "would not comment." The palace added, "The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Meghan and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles with 16-month-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles.

In January, President Donald Trump said he found the bombshell news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were taking "step back" from the royal family "sad."

"I don’t want to get into the whole thing but I find it — I just have such respect for the Queen," he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

"I think it’s sad, I do, I think it’s sad," he added.

While the pair recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A., Trump spoke out in March about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security protection when the couple was settled in Los Angeles.

The pair had been living in a secluded compound in L.A. at the time.

Trump tweeted that "the U.S. will not pay for [Harry and Meghan’s] security protection," despite the royal couple’s previous remarks about how they will no longer want to rely on public funds moving forward.

This is hardly the first time Meghan and Trump have been at odds.

In an Oval Office interview with The Sun newspaper published in May 2019, Trump was asked about Meghan’s 2016 disapproval of him while he was running against Hillary Clinton.

During an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the then-Suits actress called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" and also said she was thinking about moving to Canada if he won the election.

Told this by the Sun, Trump replied, "I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that she was nasty."