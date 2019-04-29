Trump Has Reportedly Made More Than 10,000 False or Misleading Claims Since Becoming President

President Trump has reached a new milestone.

According to The Washington Post, the president has now made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims in the 828 days of his presidency.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Post‘s Fact Checker database began tracking the president’s claims as a project during the first 100 days of his presidency. The “unlikely” milestone was achieved after the former real estate mogul continued to increase the amount of allegedly false and misleading claims in his rhetoric, going from an average of about eight claims a day to a recent average of 23 claims.

Between April 25 to 27, the president racked up more than 170 false and misleading claims in just three days, according to the Post. The comments came during a recent phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, various campaign rally speeches and in his usual Twitter rants.

RELATED: Donald Trump — the Oldest U.S. In-Term President at 72 — Calls Himself a ‘Young, Vibrant Man’

And not only does the president continue to increase the number of allegedly misleading and false claims, but he is also a repeat offender when it comes to over-preaching different variations of the same comments.

RELATED VIDEO: Trump Calls Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’

According to The Fact Checker database, Trump has had nearly 300 instances where he has repeated allegedly false claims at least three times. In his most recent rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the president made more false claims — from saying that he had “nothing to hide” from the Russia investigation to taking credit for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative program (an initiative that his administration had tried to get rid of).

RELATED: For Melania Trump’s 49th Birthday, President Trump Asked If They Could Dine with Japan’s Prime Minister

Also at the rally, President Trump continued to add color to some of his more iconic claims regarding taxes and immigration.

According to The Fact Checker, the president made several false claims about immigration including the statement that “open borders bring tremendous crime.” He also took credit for claiming to have passed the biggest tax cut in history and had reduced the estate tax to “zero,” which was proven to be untrue, the Post reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment in response to the Post‘s findings.