Trump Mocks Brad Pitt and Parasite for Oscar Wins, Korean Film's Distributor Hilariously Fires Back

President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with this year’s Oscar wins.

Thursday night, at a rally in Colorado, Trump, 73, mocked both Korean film Parasite and Brad Pitt for their victories.

“The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. And after all that, they give them best movie of the year?” Trump said, The Hill and Variety reported.

Trump’s rant was also shared by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

In the clip Trump is heard saying “Can we get Gone with the Wind back?” in reference to the highly controversial film about the Civil War film that won Best Picture in 1940. The film has been slammed as racist over the years as it follows Scarlett O’Hara and her life on a plantation during the war.

Twitter users were quick to condemn Trump’s Gone with the Wind comment with CNN analyst Max Boot writing, “Trump talks far more harshly about South Korea than North Korea. And of course he loves pro-confederate Gone with the Wind. Very telling.”

Pusan National University Political Science Professor Robert E Kelly tweeted, “The most revealing part is that Trump asked for Gone with the Wind back. Patriarchy, slavery, celebrating the Old South. Yikes. Trump really does sign to his voters’ worst instincts.”

“Gone with the Wind is a romanticized white wash of slavery and the antebellum South and the author Margaret Mitchell had tremendous ‘economic anxiety.’ Of course Trump would prefer it over PARASITE, a brilliant movie commenting on classism and income inequality,” CNN contributor Wajahat Ali tweeted.

Trump then called Pitt “a little wise guy.”

“And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his,” Trump said of the actor. “He got up and said a little wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.”

While Pitt, 56, and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho have yet to react to Trump’s insult, the Korean film’s distributor NEON has fired back on Twitter.

In response to a video of his rant, NEON wrote, “Understandable, he can’t read. #Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020.”

Parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae accepted the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards. The film was up against stiff competition which included 1917, Joker, Marriage Story, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari and Little Women.

Parasite made Oscars history with the win as the first movie to receive Academy Awards for both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture.

The South Korean film is also the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture.

“We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy,” Kwak said through a translator. “I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.”

She continued, “I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all members of the Academy for making this decision.”

Parasite won a total of four Oscars, including Best Original Screenplay.

Following the big win, Bong told reporters in the press room backstage through a translator, “I’m just a very strange person. I’ve just done what I’ve always done with great artists.”

“It still feels very surreal,” he continued. “I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream.”

Bong himself then said in English, “It’s really f—— crazy!”

It was also a big night for Pitt, who took home his first Oscar for acting.

Pitt was honored with the award in the Best Supporting Actor category on Sunday after sweeping all the awards leading up to the big night. His win comes for his critically acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

While on stage, Pitt used his time to thank many of the special the people he has worked with, including Tarantino, fellow costar Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast and crew of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

He also took aim at Trump, pointing out how the Senate didn’t vote to bring in additional witnesses in the trial to impeach Trump.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt quipped. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

However, Pitt made sure to leave the best for last, wrapping up his speech by thanking his six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Listen, I’ve been gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so,” he told the audience. “And I think my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here and Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand here now.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that’s the truth,” he went on. “And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”