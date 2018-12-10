Trump Misspells 'Smoking Gun' Twice in the Same Tweet — and the Internet Goes Crazy

Critics of the 45th president are once again demanding he gets a proofreader for his tweets.

On Monday morning, Donald Trump, 72, shared with his over 50 million followers a quote from a recent Fox News report, where he appears to have misspelled the word “smoking” — twice.

” ‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion,’ ” he wrote of the ongoing investigation into his presidential campaign’s speculated relationship with the Kremlin. “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”

Donald Trump misspells "smoking" in tweet

The commander in chief added in a follow-up tweet: “….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

In response, internet users had a field day.

Mia Farrow tweeted “smocking gun” along with a picture of a gun made of lace.

“We’ve got a SMOCKING HOT episode of #AndyCohenLive today! MILEY IS HERE!!!” Andy Cohen wrote, using the viral story to promote an upcoming interview.

“No Smocking, please,” quipped Monica Lewinsky alongside three fire emojis.

“He can’t spell smoking. Not a typo, he did it twice. He can’t spell smoking,” wrote Zach Braff.

He can’t spell smoking.

Not a typo, he did it twice.

Others were quick to point out the last time Trump made the exact same typo — back in August. According to a tweet from Josh Jordan, a Chicago-based writer, the president had previously written on Twitter: “We already have smocking gun about campaign getting dirt on their opponent, it was Hillary Clinton.”

On Monday morning, CNN reported that at least 16 Trump associates had contact with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. The type of “contact” includes face-to-face meetings, phone calls, texts, emails and video chats, the outlet said, adding that all individuals have denied any contact with Russians.

On the list of 16 was Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who signed a plea agreement at the end of November stating that he had lied to Congress regarding a real estate deal Trump was pursuing with Russia during the presidential election.

Cohen, who worked as Trump’s personal lawyer for many years, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to Congress on Nov. 29.

According to court documents filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen “knowingly and deliberately” made several false statements in previous written testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. In August, Cohen told Congress that discussion surrounding the proposed building of a Trump Tower in Moscow ceased in January 2016, however discussions actually continued “as late as approximately June 2016.”

Cohen also lied about the extent of his discussions about the real estate deal with Trump, who was referred to as “Individual 1” in the filing.

In the documents, Mueller wrote that Cohen “discussed the status and progress of the Moscow Project with Individual 1 on more than the three occasions” he had previously claimed.

In exchange for his cooperation, Cohen will not face further criminal prosecution. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Trump, who has long been critical of Mueller’s ongoing investigation, slammed Cohen following the news of his continued cooperation.

“Cohen is being a weak person and trying to get a reduced sentence so he’s lying about a project everyone knew about,” Trump told reporters at the time, according to The Guardian.

He added that he did not believe Cohen posed a threat to his presidency and expressed his distaste over the investigation on Twitter, once again calling it a “Witch Hunt.”