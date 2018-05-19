Trump Misspells Wife Melania’s Name as ‘Melanie’ in Update on Her Health Following Release from Hospital

Donald Trump just covfefe’d his wife’s name.

Hours following news of first lady Melania Trump‘s discharge from the hospital, the president tweeted an update on her health — but all people could talk about was a very noticeable typo.

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” Trump tweeted.

Though the misspelling was quickly corrected to Melania, Twitter was exploding with hilarious reactions over the slip-up.

From references to Stormy Daniels and other recent scandals in the Trump presidency, there was no shortage of jokes, even some about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

On Saturday, it was announced that Melania, 48, is continuing her recovery from the comfort of home after undergoing a “successful” procedure on Monday to treat what the White House described as a “benign kidney condition.”

“The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning,” the White House announced in a statement. “She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

Pretty sure he meant Ivanka, the daughter. — Just a covfefe cover girl (@NefertitiVerita) May 19, 2018

Wonderful. But do tell us more about this Melanie. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) May 19, 2018

Maybe their invitation to the #royalwedding was lost because it was addressed to Donald and Melanie. — Eric (@EBSinger) May 19, 2018

Michael Avenatti now furiously searching for payments from Trump to a "Melanie". — Erinescence (@Erinescence) May 19, 2018

Melanie got some hush money too. 😂😂😂 — mark lucas (@mrcontact) May 19, 2018

The mother of one surprised even those close to her when her spokeswoman revealed Monday afternoon that she underwent a kidney embolization that morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat a benign kidney condition.

Trump was not present for the procedure, instead, remaining at the White House where he had his daily intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. and lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.

The commander-in-chief previously tweeted on Wednesday that his wife was “feeling great” and looking forward to returning home to the White House.

Trump’s “Melanie” tweet is far from his first public Twitter typo, in fact, it’s at least his 16th since being in office.