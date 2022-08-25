Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 01:30 PM
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell (left), Donald Trump. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Donald Trump is turning up the heat in his latest feud with the top Republican in the U.S. Senate — and his wife.

"Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!"

The call to replace the Republicans' longest-serving leader in history comes not long after the former president criticized McConnell for what he believes is his lack of support for the GOP's 2022 midterm candidates.

"Why do Republican Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate?" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. He also called McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the Trump administration as secretary of transportation, "crazy" in the post.

In his latest attack, Trump referred to a story that appeared Wednesday in the conservative publication The Federalist about Chao's alleged ties to China. The article cites a report from the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General on an ethics investigation into the former Trump administration official.

"The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine 'Coco' Chao, over a barrel," the former president wrote. "He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the last paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND."

Donald Trump Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump together in 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump is blaming McConnell for failing to prevent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — Democrats' wide-ranging economic package that includes climate, health care and tax legislation — as well as President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan which provides up to either $10,000 or $20,000 in loan forgiveness for people making less than $125,000 per year.

"He was afraid to use the 'Debt Ceiling Card' in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country's history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression," Trump wrote. "These expenditures are something our Country can never recover from."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Trump's issues with McConnell are not new. The former president previously called for a new Republican to lead in the Senate more than a year ago, predicting Republicans could lose in the 2022 midterms if they stick with McConnell, whom Trump has dubbed an "Old Crow."

Last week, McConnell cited "candidate quality" in suggesting Republicans' chances of taking control of the Senate in the November midterms have diminished. Though he didn't mention any Senate hopefuls by name, multiple news outlets pointed to struggling Trump-backed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia and others as those McConnell was likely referencing in his comments.

Related Articles
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Capitol Hill as US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) look on in Washington, DC on March 10, 2020.
Trump Insults His Former Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Her Husband, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
Joe Biden
White House Says Biden's Targeted Student Debt Relief Will Allow Millions to 'Live the Middle-Class Life'
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia.
Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Questions Climate Legislation: 'Don't We Have Enough Trees Around Here?'
Nancy Pelosi; Pat Ryan
Nancy Pelosi Warns That Pro-Choice House Candidate's Upset Win in N.Y. Special Election Should 'Scare' GOP
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
New Political Ad Features Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Describing When He Allegedly Held a Gun to Her Head
Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi
Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Rep. Mo Brooks Begs for Donald Trump to Re-Endorse His Alabama Senate Run: 'I Am the MAGA Candidate'
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
BURLINGTON, IA - AUGUST 07: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about White Nationalism during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
President Biden Planned to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge on the Day 'Roe v. Wade' Was Overturned, Emails Show
Donald Trump and Herschel Walker
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Wants His Son to Learn Black History and Reveals Why He's 'Mad' at Trump
Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; Chris Carr
Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
GOP Lawmakers Privately Expressed Outrage Over Trump After Jan. 6, According to Book: 'Had It with This Guy'