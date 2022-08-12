Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Leaked Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

Donald Trump is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act, according to new reports on the search warrant executed at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

A slew of outlets reported on the contents of the search warrant Friday, ahead of the documents' official release by a judge. The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and NBC News published reports detailing the contents of the warrant and the accompanying receipt.

According to the Journal, an inventory of the items taken in the search shows 11 sets of classified documents, "including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities."

Among the 20 boxes of items taken, the Journal reports, were "binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump's ally Roger Stone." Also on the three-page list of items was a document labeled as including information about the "President of France."

Various outlets report that the receipt was signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb.

The outlets also obtained the warrant to search the property, which had been granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida and outlined that agents could search "the '45 Office,' all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate."

POLITICO, meanwhile, reported that the warrant reveals that the FBI is investigating Trump for "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act." Conviction of those statutes, notes the outlet, "can result in imprisonment or fines."

After the former president, 76, announced that the FBI searched his residence at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort on Monday, a source told The Washington Post that the investigation was in regard to sensitive materials, including those pertaining to nuclear weapons.

Trump has said on his social media platform Truth Social that any documents in his possession had been declassified.

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn't need to 'seize' anything," Trump wrote on Friday afternoon.

"They could have had it anytime they wanted," the former president said, before accusing law enforcement authorities — who work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and entered the property with a warrant that required probable cause and sign-off from a judge — of "breaking into Mar-a-Lago."

In a press conference Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice had filed a motion in a Florida court to unseal the search warrant and property receipt, making those details available to the public.

"The public's clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing," the motion reads, according to The Post. "That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any 'legitimate privacy interests' or the potential for other 'injury' if these materials are made public."

The search of Mar-a-Lago comes after FBI agents and a senior Justice Department national security supervisor reportedly visited the resort in early June in regards to boxes of classified documents sitting in the property's basement, officials followed up with Trump's lawyer, with instructions to install a stronger lock on the storage room door.

Trump reportedly assured officials that he had no more classified materials, but weeks later, "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club," per The Wall Street Journal.

Two months after their first visit to the private Palm Beach club, agents were back with the warrant.

While the FBI conducted its search of the property Monday — which reportedly focused on Trump's office and personal quarters — the former president was in New York City inside Trump Tower.