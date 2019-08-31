What Trump's Assistant Madeleine Westerhout Said About Tiffany Trump That Forced Her Out of the Job

President Donald Trump‘s personal assistant, Madeline Westerhout was fired from the White House this week after sharing information about Trump’s family with reporters.

During a dinner, which Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, held earlier this month, Westerhout told reporters intimate information about Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Tiffany Trump, according to Politico, which reported that Westerhout claimed Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd.

While the dinner at the restaurant inside a nearby Embassy Suites was reportedly off-the-record, Westerhout told reporters that she had a stronger relationship with the president than his daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump, CNN reported.

Additionally, Westerhout told reporters that Trump did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he thought his youngest daughter was “overweight,” according to CNN.

On Friday, the president alluded to the claims before leaving for Camp David.

“I think she said some things. And she called me. She was very upset. She was very down,” Trump told reporters. “And she said she was drinking a little bit. And she was with reporters, and everything she said was off the record. And that still doesn’t really cover for her. She mentioned a couple of things about my children.”

Despite the claims, Trump said his former assistant was “a very good person and always felt she did a good job.”

Trump also followed up about his support for Westerhout on Twitter Saturday.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” he wrote.

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

“She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her!”

Trump added, “I love Tiffany, doing great!”

Westerhout and reps for Tiffany Trump did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.