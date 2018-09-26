Trump Says Kavanaugh Allegations Are 'All False to Me' but Ford's Testimony Could Change His Mind

Donald Trump revealed the sexual assault accusations made against him have influenced his thinking regarding the sexual misconduct allegations made against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During a rare solo press conference on Wednesday, the president defended Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting three women, including Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of pinning her down to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s.

“This is one of the highest quality people that I’ve ever met. These are all false to me, all false accusations in certain cases … I can only say that what they’ve done to this man is incredible,” Trump said.

Describing Kavanaugh as “an absolute gem” who has been treated “very unfairly,” Trump called the Democrats’ handling of the Kavanaugh accusations a “big con job.”

“They know what they’re doing. They know it’s a big, fat con job,” Trump added. “They go into a back room and they talk with each other and they laugh at what they’re getting away with. It’s a con game, and that’s what they play. And that’s about the only thing they do well.”

On Sunday, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by a second woman. Deborah Ramirez 53, told The New Yorker that when she and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale University, he allegedly exposed his penis, put it in her face and “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual assault. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he said, “I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. The girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.”

On Wednesday, a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, claimed that Kavanaugh attended a high school party at which she was allegedly gang-raped, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti’s tweet. She does not allege in the affidavit that Kavanaugh raped her, or that he raped anyone else. She also claimed she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh “to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ by a train of numerous boys.”

Kavanaugh denied Swetnick’s allegations in a statement on Wednesday, saying, “This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Kavanaugh and Ford are both expected to testify about the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

When asked if he believes Kavanaugh’s accusers are “liars,” Trump responded, “I can’t tell you if they’re liars because I have to hear from them. I’m going to see what’s said, it’s possible that they can be convincing.”

The president added, “Does it affect me? Absolutely. …. When you say does it affect me in terms of my thinking with respect to Judge Kavanaugh, absolutely. … You know what? I could be persuaded. I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

Asked if would potentially withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, Trump said: “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure.”

In addition, Trump further defended Kavanaugh by describing his own parallel experiences. “I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me. I’m a very famous person, unfortunately,” he said. “I was accused by four or five women who were paid to say bad things about me … I’ve had numerous accusations, false statements about me. I never met these people. What did they do? They took money to say bad things. … These were women quoted to say bad things about me.”

He added, “I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me, really false charges. They want fame, they want money. I view it differently. It’s happened to me many times, many false allegations. There are many of them.”

This is not the first time Trump claimed he “never met” his accusers.

However, PEOPLE has the photo showing the magazine’s former correspondent Natasha Stoynoff with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on the same day that Stoynoff says he pushed her against the wall and forced a kiss on her mouth.