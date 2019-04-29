Trump Calls Jussie Smollett a 'Third-Rate Actor,' Says Star's Case Is 'Disgrace to Our Nation'

Donald Trump is calling out Jussie Smollett, once again.

During a “Make America Great Again” rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, the president referred to the Empire star as a “third-rate actor.” Trump also criticized the Jan. 29 incident in Chicago, during which Smollett, 36, claimed two men yelled, “This is MAGA country,” during an alleged attack.

“That case in Chicago is a disgrace to our nation. He said ‘I was beaten up by MAGA country.’ Can you believe it?” Trump told the Green Bay rally, which occurred on the same night as the White House Correspondents’ dinner — an event Trump has chosen to skip for the third consecutive year.

“Turned out to be a total lie,” Trump added, referring to Smollett’s alleged false police report.

The black and openly gay actor claimed that two masked men had hurled racist and homophobic insults, doused him with a chemical, and slipped a rope around his neck; however, two brothers later claimed Smollett paid them to do so.

One day after Smollett was arrested on Feb. 20, the president tweeted, “.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA.”

In March, Smollett, who has faced intense scrutiny and backlash, pleaded not guilty to allegations that he lied to police when he said he was attacked by two men in what authorities later claimed was a staged incident to draw attention to himself.

Later that same month, prosecutors dropped charges against Smollett stemming from his indictment on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack.

This is not the first time Trump has slammed Smollett, especially to defend his campaign slogan.

Earlier this month, the president referred to Smollett as “the actor that nobody ever heard of” during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“How about the guy from Chicago? The actor that nobody ever heard of,” Trump said, adding, “I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’ He said he got taken out by ‘MAGA country.’ I said, ‘What the hell was that?’ I guess that’s a hate crime, right?”

And just days before his remarks, Trump tweeted: “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, previously released a statement to PEOPLE saying, “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

Glandian and Holmes added, “Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. This is wrong. It is a reminder that the victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”