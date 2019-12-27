Trump Jokes Home Alone 2 Will 'Never Be the Same' After Cameo Was Cut for Time in Canadian Broadcast

President Donald Trump is reacting to his cameo in Home Alone 2 being cut during a broadcast in Canada on Christmas Eve.

“The movie will never be the same! (just kidding),” Trump wrote on Twitter, retweeting an article about the cut scene.

Trump, 73, famously appears in the 1992 sequel to 1990’s Home Alone to tell the young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) how to get to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel. While the cameo wasn’t shown in CBC’s Tuesday broadcast, the network says that it was simply cut for time because it was not “integral to the plot.”

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. had a much stronger reaction to the cut scene.

“Absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram on Thursday. It’s not clear if Trump Jr. is aware of the network’s reasoning behind cutting the scene.

“Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era? Imagine being so ‘triggered’ that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing,” he continued.

“This is what we are up against in 2020, this is the filter by which most people receive their news,” he said. “This is why it’s not a fair fight, but this is also why we will win. People see through this crap and are fed up of it. The media should go register as a lobbyist for the Leftists. Their bias is so flagrant they don’t even pretend to hide it anymore. They prove every day that they really are the enemy of the people.”

However, CBC made the edit to remove Trump’s cameo back in 2014, two years before the real estate mogul was elected president.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson told France24 that the edit was made before Trump ever became president and that the decision to cut the scene was one to save time. It was also not the only scene from the original to be cut when played on TV.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said to the outlet. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

CBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a phone call with overseas troops on Christmas Eve, Trump said it was an “honor” to have a cameo in the movie.

“A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say … especially young kids … they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it,” Trump said, according to CNN.

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest,” he continued. “So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”

According to Box Office Mojo, Home Alone 2 grossed $358,994,850 worldwide.