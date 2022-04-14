Trump Touts 'Close Relationship' with Putin amid Ukraine Invasion Even as He Denounces 'Genocide'

Asked to comment on whether the Russian leader was "evil," Trump instead spoke about NATO — the military alliance about which he has repeatedly complained

Despite Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine (which has been denounced as a "war crime" by top U.S. officials) — and despite now labeling the Russian attack as "genocide" — Donald Trump is stopping short of calling out the Russian leader himself, instead bragging about his close relationship with Putin in an appearance on Fox News.

"I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," Trump, 75, told host Sean Hannity in the Wednesday phone interview.

Trump continued: "And I will tell you, we talked about it, we talked about it a lot, he did want Ukraine. But I said, 'You're not going into Ukraine.' He would never, ever have gone into Ukraine."

Trump's remarks, HuffPost noted, were made just as the network was airing footage and images of the damage inflicted by Russia in Ukraine, where thousands of civilians have been reported dead or wounded and millions have been dsiplaced.

When Hannity asked Trump to comment on whether or not he thought Putin was "evil," the former president instead complained again about NATO, the American-European military alliance that has worked, despite its tensions, to project a unified response to Russia.

Mariupol, Ukraine theater bombed Mariupol, Ukraine, in the wake of an attack during the Russian invasion | Credit: EyePress News/Shutterstock

"I think in 100 years people are gonna look back and they're gonna say, 'How did we stand back and NATO stand back,' which in many ways I've called the paper tiger," Trump said, later adding: "Don't forget, I rebuilt NATO."

Despite his comments to Hannity, Trump has sharply criticized NATO in the past — even referring to the alliance as "obsolete" and threatening to withdraw the U.S. from the post-World War II coalition.

During his term in office, Trump often spoke in glowing terms about Putin, showing an unusual affinity for Russia's authoritarian president. While in office, Trump said a closer relationship with Russia was in America's best strategic interests.

Even amid the invasion of Ukraine, Trump referred to Putin as a "genius."

Trump told conservative radio hosts Buck Sexton and Clay Travis in February: "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful."

He continued: "So, Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That's strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here's a guy who's very savvy… I know him very well. Very, very well."

One day later, and amid a storm of criticism, Trump doubled down on the comments, telling a crowd at a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago Club: "They say, 'Trump said Putin's smart.' I mean, he's taking over a country for two dollars' worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart. He's taking over a country – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in."

Earlier this month, Trump again appeared on right-wing media this time to call on Putin to release damaging information about the Bidens.

The remarks echoed a similar gambit that led to Trump's first impeachment in 2019, when congressional investigators said he withheld some $400 million in military aid from Ukraine while he pushed Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to dig into unfounded claims about Joe and Hunter Biden.