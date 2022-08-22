Trump Insults His Former Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Her Husband, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell

Donald Trump launched a new line of attack against Mitch McConnell over the weekend, calling the Republican Senate minority leader a "broken down hack politician" for what he believes is a lack of support for the GOP's 2022 midterm candidates.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also insulted McConnell's wife, former Trump administration official Elaine Chao, calling her "crazy."

"Why do Republican Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate?" Trump wrote on his social media platform Saturday. "This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!"

Last week, McConnell cited "candidate quality" in suggesting Republicans' chances of taking control of the Senate in the November midterms have diminished.

"I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate," McConnell told reporters Thursday, NBC News reported. "Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome."

"Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we're likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly," McConnell continued.

Though McConnell didn't mention any Senate hopefuls by name, multiple news outlets point to struggling Trump-backed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia and others as those McConnell was likely referencing in his comments.

Chao, who served as Transportation Secretary during the Trump administration, resigned from her cabinet-level position on Jan. 7, 2021, citing Trump supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol the day before.

When McConnell condemned the Jan. 6 attack, he placed blame on the former president, though he ultimately voted to acquit Trump in the Senate's impeachment trial.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said on the Senate floor in January 2021. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."

McConnell also previously indicated that he would likely support Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.