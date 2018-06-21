Trump Fires Back After Melania Is Criticized for 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket

Amid the migrant-children crisis, Melania Trump headed to Texas on Thursday, wearing a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on it.

While Twitter users were quick to call out the Slovenian-born first lady’s jacket as tone deaf — some suggested that she may even be “trolling” her husband — Donald Trump insisted that Melania was using the fashion spotlight to hit back at the “fake news” media.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” the president tweeted on Thursday.

However, Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, contradicted the president’s explanation.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe (Much like her high heels last year).”

Grisham also tweeted, “Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket.”

FLOTUS was photographed wearing the green Zara jacket (which appears to be from a two-year-old collection) before landing in McAllen, Texas, to make an unannounced visit during she witnessed firsthand the crisis immigrant families are facing as children separated from their parents are held at detention centers on the Mexico-U.S. border.

Mrs. Trump spent a little over an hour with 55 children, most of whom were from Guatemala, at the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter. All but six of the children were unaccompanied minors, with the rest having been separated from their families, according to pool reports. As she left one classroom, she told the children, “Bye. Good luck.”

Soon after, Melania wore the controversial “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” jacket when she exited her military flight home from Texas and into the White House where 12-year-old son Barron was awaiting her return, according to a White House pool report.

The mother of one surprised some over Father’s Day weekend when she released an uncharacteristic statement about her husband’s immigration policy.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families,” Grisham, told PEOPLE on Sunday. “[She] hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Then, on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order reversing his widely denounced separation policy.

“We are keeping families together,” he said in the Oval Office, where he was joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsenand Vice President Mike Pence. “This will solve that problem. At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero tolerance. We have zero tolerance for people who enter our country illegally.”