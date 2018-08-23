Trump Says He's Doing a 'Great Job' and 'Everybody Would Be Very Poor' If He Was Impeached

President Donald Trump is going on the defensive amid calls for his impeachment.

Trump, 72, addressed the talk when he sat down with Ainsley Earhardt for an interview that aired during Fox & Friends on Thursday.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” Trump said on Fox News.

“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash,” he continued. “I think everybody would be very poor because without this thinking you would see — you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

When Earhardt asked Trump what grade he gives himself, he responded, “I give myself an A+.”

The interview comes during an explosive week for the White House. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, 69, was convicted of eight felony counts of bank and tax fraud, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, 51, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including tax fraud, false statements to a bank, and campaign finance violations.

Cohen may have implicated Trump when he said that “a candidate for federal office” (which is universally understood to be Trump) directed payments prior to the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim to have had affairs with him, porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, 47. (Trump has denied the affairs.) Cohen admitted to a federal judge that he made the payments “for the purpose of influencing the election.”

Joshua Dressler, an Ohio State University law professor, discussed the developments with Vox.

“If he were not a sitting president this would constitute grounds for indictment on those charges,” he said. “As a sitting president this constitutes, if Congress wishes to do so, impeachable offenses. But, as we know, impeachment is a political rather than a legal concept, and it would seem pretty clear that nothing will occur with the current Congress.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asserted that Trump “did nothing wrong” and that there are “no charges against him.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, 93, and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 91, recently weighed in on Trump’s presidency to The Washington Post.

“I think he’s a disaster,” Carter said. “In human rights and taking care of people and treating people equal.”

His wife added, “The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything.”