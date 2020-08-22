President Trump Holds Funeral Service for Younger Brother Robert at White House

A funeral service for Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, was held Friday at the White House.

Trump family members attended the ceremony, which was held in the White House’s East Room, according to CNN. The outlet also reported that the family was anticipating "several dozen" guests at the funeral.

Both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accompanied Robert’s casket as it was loaded into a hearse, but they did not make remarks to the nearby reporters. The costs of the service were privately paid for by the president, a White House official told CNN.

Although guests were not made to wear protective face masks at the service, they were tested for COVID-19 beforehand, according to The New York Times.

The last time a body was brought to the White House for a funeral service was in 1963, following the death of President John F. Kennedy, ABC News reported.

Image zoom Robert Trump (left) and his older brother Donald Trump in 1999 Diane Bondaress/AP/Shutterstock

Robert died last weekend at the age of 71 following a summer of ill-health. The White House announced his death on Saturday, August 15.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump, 74, said in a statement at the time.

Ann Marie Pallan, Robert’s wife whom he married in March, was also at the funeral service, according to Page Six. However, his ex wife, Blaine Trump, shared on her Instagram that neither she nor her son Christopher, whom Robert helped raise, were in attendance.

“Godspeed Robert!” Blaine wrote on Friday, sharing a photo of her and Robert renewing their vows at a Las Vegas chapel. “I received this yesterday, reminding me of the time we renewed our wedding vows."

“Thank you for the memories, it was a great ride starting in 1980 ending in 2009," she added. "Christopher and I are sad not to be included today at the funeral but we will be thinking of you and there in spirit. RIP”

Trump previously said that Robert would have a White House funeral, telling reporters on Monday that he was looking at doing a “small service.”

"We’re looking at doing that,” Trump said. “That would be, I think, a great honor to him. I think he’d be greatly honored."