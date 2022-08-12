Trump Hires Cardi B's #BillionDollarLawyer, Who Is Fighting for Abortion Rights, in Georgia Election Probe

Drew Findling, a prominent Atlanta-based attorney who's known in the hip-hop community as "the illest," vows to "strongly defend" former President Donald Trump despite their political differences

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years.

Published on August 12, 2022 12:09 PM
Published on August 12, 2022 12:09 PM
Donald Trump, Drew Findling
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Donald Trump has new legal representation in the criminal investigation into his alleged election interference in Georgia — and he could bump into Cardi B at his new attorney's office.

Drew Findling is a prominent Atlanta-based lawyer who's known for representing stars including Cardi, Gucci Mane and Migos, as well as his wide-ranging criminal defense work in Georgia, where a special grand jury is looking into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

Findling is known in Georgia's hip-hop community as a "witch doctor," a "magician," a "god in the streets" and "the illest," according to a 2018 New York Times profile headlined, "Atlanta's #BillionDollarLawyer Is Looking Out for Your Favorite Rappers."

The hashtag is one Findling uses on his Twitter bio and on Instagram, where his feed is filled with photos of him posing with rappers and captions congratulating them on their successes.

Other social media posts suggest Findling is not politically aligned with the conservative wing of the Republican Party — or with Trump.

"I will commit my law firm to fighting to restore a woman's right to choose which has been destroyed by the Supreme Court," Findling wrote in a pinned Instagram post to accompany a photo of him in his typical attire of shades and a pinstriped suit. "We will defend anyone prosecuted under Georgia's anti-abortion law free of charge."

In a 2018 tweet, Findling called Trump's attacks on the wrongfully convicted Black and Latino men known as the Central Park 5 "racist, cruel, sick, unforgivable, and un-American!"

That same year, he referred to the then-President as the "racist architect of fraudulent Trump University" after Trump criticized LeBron James. "POTUS pathetic once again!" he wrote in a tweet.

"I do not believe that we choose our client or clients based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, political belief or the substantive issues involved in the crime," Findling told The New York Times Thursday in an interview."We have our personal lives and we have our personal politics, and I don't apologize for my personal politics."

In a statement to the AP, Findling said he would "strongly defend" the former president in the investigation that was opened last year by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said she is considering potential criminal charges, including racketeering and conspiracy, for more than a dozen people.

Trump is not one currently one of them, according to the Times report, which also notes that investigators are still collecting evidence and testimony and that several members of Trump's inner circle are expected to appear.

"I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations," Findling said the statement to the AP. "In this case, the focus on President Trump in Fulton County, Georgia is clearly an erroneous and politically driven persecution and along with my office and co-counsel, I am fully committed to defend against this injustice."

Findling did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

