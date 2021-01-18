President Donald Trump Will Fly to Mar-a-Lago Hours Before Joe Biden's Inauguration

Just hours before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, Donald Trump will depart Washington, D.C. for West Palm Beach, Florida, according to those familiar with the president's plans.

The trip to South Florida, home to Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, will be his final time aboard Air Force One.

Trump's departure will come exactly two weeks after a violent mob of his own supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, ransacking offices and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers, in an attempted coup. At least five people have died as a result of the violence perpetrated that day.

The president, 74, has been widely condemned for an address he gave prior to the attempted insurrection when he told those at a rally that they should march to the Capitol and "fight like Hell."

Trump has since called those remarks "totally appropriate," and said the "real problem" lies with the politicians who spoke about last summer's "horrible riots," a reference to the Black Lives Matter protests held in the wake of several widely-reported police-involved shootings of unarmed Black people.

"So, if you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said.

His incitement of the riot — and a series of tweets posted amid and after the violence — ultimately led to Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter. In one of his final tweets, he wrote that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend, however.

Later that same day, Biden gave a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, saying Trump not showing up to the inauguration "is one of the few things we agree on."

By attending the inauguration of his successor, Trump will be breaking with a long tradition in which the outgoing president welcomes the incoming commander-in-chief to the White House the morning of Inauguration Day, before the pair rides together to the U.S. Capitol building.

In January 2017, Trump was accompanied by former President Barack Obama when traveling to his own inauguration.

Last week, a White House official told PEOPLE that Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, will not be in attendance at the Jan. 20 inauguration, despite earlier tabloid reports to the contrary. "Ivanka is not expected to attend the inauguration nor was she ever expected to," the White House told PEOPLE.

The Trump family will likely be spending a lot of time in South Florida in their post White House-lives.

Sources have told PEOPLE that the staff at Mar-a-Lago have been preparing for Trump's arrival, renovating his 2,000-square-foot residence at the club, which he purchased in the '80s. (Those reports have led to controversy among some Palm Beach residents who point to an agreement Trump signed, after he purchased the resort, in which he promised that no one would stay at the property for longer than seven days at a time.)