Strip Club Golf Tournament to Be Held at President Trump's Florida Course Has Been Canceled

A golf tournament organized by a Miami-area strip club that was set to take place at a resort owned by President Donald Trump has been canceled, PEOPLE confirms.

The Shadow All Star Tournament, which would have featured strippers as caddies, was slated for Saturday at Trump National Doral Golf Club to benefit a local youth charity.

But the event got the axe after the charity pulled out, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization says.

“The event was originally booked with the understanding that it would be raising money to support a local charity benefiting underprivileged children. Now that the charity has removed its affiliation, the event will no longer be taking place at our property and all amounts paid will be refunded,” according to a statement provided by the company.

The strip club at the center of the event, Shadow Cabaret in Hialeah, Florida, also confirmed the tournament’s cancelation but wrote on Facebook that it was due to “the climate of everything.”

“We want to apologize to anyone that may have been offended by the tournament. Our intention was to raise money for a deserving local charity. Trump Doral, the hotel, has no association with our company outside of simply allowing us to rent the golf course,” the club said in a statement.

“We chose to host our tournament at the Trump Doral because of the prestigious golf course and luxury hotel accommodations. Though we have decided to cancel our event we will not let this detour us from continuing to work with different charities and to give back to the community.”

The tournament was slated to benefit Miami All-Stars, a basketball-themed youth charity.

The charity director, Carlos Alamilla, initially told the Washington Post that he was hesitant to associate his organization with a strip club but would do so in order to “get some help” for his programs.

A day later, however, he told CNN he hadn’t realized a strip club was involved when he agreed to be a beneficiary of the tournament.

Emanuele Macuso, the Shadow Cabaret marketing manager, told the Post there was to be no nudity at the Trump Doral and that the caddies would be wearing pink miniskirts and “a sexy white polo.”

The event was to continue on back at the strip club, where dancers would put on a “very tasteful” burlesque show with nudity.

Mancuso said it was the first time his club had ever hosted an event at the resort and that it’d been chosen because it was luxurious, not because of any political affiliation.

The tournament was the subject of barbs from late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “They’re having a bigly event at the Trump Resort in Doral, Florida, this weekend: a charity golf tournament hosted by a local strip club called the Shadow Cabaret — which would be a great nickname for his administration.”

Kimmel continued: “Can you imagine if Barack Obama had a golf course that hosted a bunch of strippers? Lou Dobbs would have a stroke, right there on television. … The man is the president of the United States. No one running his golf course thought this might be a bad look?”

President Trump owns Doral, which he reportedly bought in 2012 for $150 million, but has passed on control of the Trump Organization to sons Don Jr. and Eric while he’s in office, according to the Post.

The arrangement has drawn sustained criticism that Trump has not properly divided his personal business ties from his government work.

The Post reported that Miami All-Stars — which its director said provides “fitness, nutrition, basketball and academics” — is not registered in the state despite describing itself as a “non-profit organization under the laws of the State of Florida.”