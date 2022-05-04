Trump Was Concerned by Fruit at Rallies, Court Docs Show: 'Pineapples, Tomatoes, Bananas … Dangerous Stuff'

The former president’s legal team hoped to keep a transcript containing his remarks about the projectile produce out of public view

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are angry about the release of a transcript that records his worry of potentially painful flying fruit.

Trump's statements about the projectile produce were made during an October 2021 deposition for a lawsuit brought by protestors who allege they were attacked by his security guards outside Trump Tower in Manhattan in September 2015.

During the questioning in the deposition, Trump, 75, described why he told a crowd on February 2016 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: "There may be someone with tomatoes in the audience. So, if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them would you … I promise you I will pay for the legal fees."

Trump later said those comments were made "sort of in jest" but also that there is "a little truth to it."

"It's very dangerous stuff. You can get killed with those things," he said in the deposition.

Asked if he was trying to incentivize people to engage in violence, Trump responded: "No, I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit. And some fruit is a lot worse than — tomatoes are bad, by the way. … They were going to it — they were going to hit hard."

Trump then said he didn't know if anyone was found holding fruit at the rally.

He was asked if the same applies to his security detail and whether he authorized his bodyguards to use physical force against someone wielding a tomato.

"I think they have to be aggressive in stopping that from happening. Because if that happens, you can be killed," he said. "To stop someone from throwing pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that, yeah, it's very dangerous stuff."

Trump's attorneys said in court documents filed Tuesday that the release of the transcripts, which contain the fruit comments, was "palpably improper" and amounted to "bad faith conduct."

Calling the material in the transcript "wholly unrelated to the subject of this case," Trump attorney Alina Habba told New York Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez the plaintiffs' attorneys engaged in a "blatant attempt to garner unwarranted media attention and to irreparably taint the potential jury pool" by releasing the transcripts, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

"The unauthorized dissemination" of the transcript "has both extremely prejudiced [Trump] and tainted the mind of the potential jury pool," Habba wrote to the judge. "Within minutes of the filing, I received numerous media inquiries to comment on the contents of the deposition transcript."

"In short, plaintiffs' counsel has improperly sought to weaponize the media against the defendants in this matter," Habba also wrote.

Habba is also seeking sanctions for the plaintiffs, including the costs and attorneys' fees and an "additional financial penalty" at the court's discretion.

Attorney Benjamin Dictor, who represents the protestors, fired back in a separate court filing, accusing Trump's lawyers of "misrepresentation of factual matters to this Court and for pursuing a frivolous motion for sanctions."

"Defendant Trump is the former President of the United States and should have the reasonable expectation that all his words and actions will be subject to some level of media scrutiny," Dictor told the judge.