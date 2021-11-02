The landscaping company was mistakenly booked by the Trump campaign last year for a press conference

Trump-Famous Four Seasons Landscaping 'Dresses Up' as the Real Thing for Halloween

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is still riffing on former President Donald Trump and his infamous 2020 campaign press conference for Halloween.

In a post on Sunday, the Philadelphia landscaping company revealed that it was "dressing up" as the Four Seasons Hotel after the business was mistakenly booked for the Trump campaign's press conference last November, instead of the luxury hotel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year our costume was an obvious one," Four Seasons Total Landscaping tweeted alongside a photo of the hotel's logo plastered on the garage door.

This year our costume was an obvious one. #halloween2021 Credit: Four Seasons Total Landscaping Twitter

At the time, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press conference at the landscaping company in to announce that the 45th president was taking legal action to dispute the election results of Pennsylvania. Trump had initially tweeted about a press conference at the "Four Seasons, Philadelphia" and then soon corrected himself. The moment was instantly made into memes on social media.

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping's Halloween costume has since gone viral on Twitter.

"This will never not be funny to me. Congratulations. You nailed it." one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "I love that they are still milking this…this will forever be funny and a part of US history."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nearly a year after the mix up, the small business is still in the spotlight as the focus of the upcoming Four Seasons Total Documentary, exploring the events leading up to the infamous moment.

The documentary, announced in February and directed by Christopher Stoudt , will answer the questions many people still have about the press conference. Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton are featured in the upcoming project.

"It's an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear. After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop)," Stoudt said in a statement.

He added, "This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country."