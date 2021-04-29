Three Months After Leaving the White House, See Where the Trump Family Members Are Now
Since Joe Biden took office 100 days ago, the former first family has been living a relatively quiet life in Florida
Donald Trump
The former president left Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, and — aside from a speaking engagement at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida weeks later and occasional appearances in conservative media — has kept a fairly low profile thanks in part to his removal from social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.
Though the 74-year-old frequently sends statements on current events to former media allies like Fox News' Sean Hannity, his life at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is "much like that of many wealthy South Florida retirees," according to recent reports from CNN and PEOPLE.
Per CNN, his days include regular rounds of golf, leisurely lunches and meetings with GOP lawmakers on top of time spent consuming news via TV and papers while mulling a possible re-entry into politics and facing mounting legal pressures.
Most recently, he was seen spending Easter Sunday with some of his grandchildren.
Melania Trump
The former first lady has retreated even further from the spotlight, rarely spotted at Mar-a-Lago per the same CNN and PEOPLE reports.
The 51-year-old continues to enjoy spa treatments at the private club and her time with 15-year-old son Barron. In late April, she had a pre-birthday dinner with President Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, at the club's restaurant, but otherwise "she is very low-key and off the radar and wants it that way," a source told PEOPLE.
A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump previously told PEOPLE she "is enjoying life at Mar-a-Lago. She is focused on being a mother and putting her family first, while working on various projects that will take time to finalize."
Barron — who had been in school in the D.C. area before moving, as his mom was said to be looking for new schools for him in the Florida area — recently golfed with his dad in what a golf source told PEOPLE was a "surprising" move.
"For those who see Donald playing golf so frequently," the source said, "they have rarely seen him with Barron."
Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle
President Trump's eldest child, 43, and his girlfriend, 52, recently purchased a $9.7 million waterfront home in tony Jupiter, Florida, not far from Mar-a-Lago.
Of the former president's children, Don Jr. has emerged in recent months as his most vocal surrogate on issues and reportedly remains involved in his political decisions.
Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa have five kids — Donald Trump III, 12, Chloe, 6, Spencer, 8, Kai, 13, and Tristan, 9 — and Guilfoyle shares a 14-year-old son, Ronan, with ex-husband Eric Villency.
The couple spent Easter with their children and President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and are active on social media, with Don Jr. continuing to push back at critics on Twitter. In mid-April, Guilfoyle announced she would be joining disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign for the Senate.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner
Formerly senior advisers to the president in the White House, the parents of three also relocated to Florida in January, settling in the Miami area. Ivanka, 39, has only been seen at one public event, volunteering at a food distribution site in Florida in March. She's also remained quiet on social media, outside of sharing her COVID-19 vaccine picture in April.
Ivanka and her husband, 40, may also be awaiting renovations on the so-called "Kushner cottage" at her father's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, according to documents previously reviewed by PEOPLE. Some even expect her to run for office, though recent reports she might try to take Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's seat were shot down.
"She's been spending a lot of quality time with her kids and her family, as well as settling into their new home and all that comes with it," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She's been really enjoying her time."
Kushner has also remained quiet in post-White House life, though per NBC is still involved in his real estate firm, Cadre. According to a source, he is busy developing mixed-use projects in Fort Lauderdale and Miami with his father, Charles, and is said to be working on a book while remaining involved in some of the Middle Eastern diplomacy he began under his father-in-law.
Eric & Lara Trump
Like his older brother, Eric, 37, has stayed active on social media since leaving Washington but didn't follow the rest of his family to Florida. According to his Twitter bio, he remains executive vice president of the Trump Organization, which is currently under investigation for potential financial crimes by the Manhattan district attorney. (The company denies any wrongdoing.)
Wife Lara, 38, recently joined Fox News as a contributor and has been teasing a run for Senate in her home state of North Carolina. Sen. Lindsay Graham recently went so far as to say she "represents the future of the Republican Party."
Together, Eric and Lara have two children.
Tiffany Trump
Less involved with her father's political career than her older siblings, Tiffany, 27, has been spending time in Miami while "thinking about her next move," according to PEOPLE sources.
In late January, she announced her engagement to Michael Boulos — the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria — in a social media post about saying goodbye the White House.
"Looking forward to our next chapter together," Boulos wrote in his own engagement announcement post on Instagram, calling Tiffany the "love of his life."