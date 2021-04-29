Three Months After Leaving the White House, See Where the Trump Family Members Are Now

The former president left Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, and — aside from a speaking engagement at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida weeks later and occasional appearances in conservative media — has kept a fairly low profile thanks in part to his removal from social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Though the 74-year-old frequently sends statements on current events to former media allies like Fox News' Sean Hannity, his life at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is "much like that of many wealthy South Florida retirees," according to recent reports from CNN and PEOPLE.

Per CNN, his days include regular rounds of golf, leisurely lunches and meetings with GOP lawmakers on top of time spent consuming news via TV and papers while mulling a possible re-entry into politics and facing mounting legal pressures.

Most recently, he was seen spending Easter Sunday with some of his grandchildren.