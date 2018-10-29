WATCH: Donald Trump Can't Seem to Close His Umbrella in Viral Clip

Donald Trump hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to umbrellas.

The president found himself at the center of another umbrella-related snafu on Saturday, as he boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in D.C.

In videos documenting the moment, Trump, 72, can be seen holding the device over his head while making his way up the stairs to the aircraft. However, as he proceeded to enter the plane, he lowered the still-opened umbrella — which was wider than the aircraft door — to the ground. After he appeared to drag it along the ground for a few moments, instead of closing the umbrella, he simply released the handle, leaving it to wobble on the ground instead.

Another man is later seen walking by the umbrella without picking it up, before a Secret Service agent runs up the steps to easily close the umbrella and take it inside.

WATCH: President Trump abandons his open umbrella at the door to Air Force One while departing for Indianapolis on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hcKeMIhifg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 27, 2018

The video prompted many social media users to jokingly question whether the president knew how to close umbrellas.

@realDonaldTrump this might help when your trying to get your umbrella on a plane if you still have trouble ask a small child and they will show you 👍 pic.twitter.com/wBwp2CAavu — mark sheldon (@marksheldon10) October 29, 2018

The guy who has access to the nuclear codes cannot close an umbrellahttps://t.co/8gUXZipJ6a — Pchad (@chadwickgator) October 27, 2018

I’m meeting with the Umbrella that @realDonaldTrump doesn’t know how to close. It’s time for America to have some real leaders. — Toilet Paper From Trump’s Shoe (@ToiletPaperShoe) October 28, 2018

Donald Trump Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

A Secret Service agent Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Trump Complains About Having a ‘Bad Hair Day’ Hours After 11 People Die in Synagogue Shooting

At the time the viral video was taken, the president was en route to Indianapolis, where he spoke at the Future Farmers of America convention.

During his speech, Trump drew criticism for joking about the “bad hair day” he was having, when just hours earlier, 11 people were killed and six people were injured by a gunman at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“By the way, somebody just said, ‘Your hair looks different today,’” Trump remarked. “I said, ‘Well, I was standing under the wing of Air Force One doing a news conference early this morning, a very unfortunate news conference. And the wind was blowing and the rain, and I was soaking wet, and that’s what I ended up with today.”

“And I said, ‘At least you know it’s mine,’ ” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Just days earlier, Trump was caught on camera committing a different umbrella faux pas.

As the president exited the White House with his wife Melania Trump on Monday, en route to visit hurricane-torn Florida and Georgia, he was seen holding the umbrella over his head while the first lady, 48, stood nearby, uncovered.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

After his wife joined him under the umbrella he was carrying, the president darted off to talk to a group of reporters about his wife’s ABC News interview and his 60 Minutes interview, leaving his wife out in the rain. “She did a great job on television the other night,” Trump told reporters in footage captured by ABC News. “And I didn’t do so bad either. But she did a great job on television.”

Partway through their walk to the waiting helicopter, Trump shifted the umbrella to also cover his wife’s head.

Trump was previously accused of monopolizing an umbrella in January, when he appeared to let his wife and their son Barron Trump, 12, take the brunt of a storm as the trio boarded Air Force One.