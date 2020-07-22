Trump Admits Face Masks 'Have an Impact' and Says Pandemic 'Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better'
Donald Trump changed his tone while talking about coronavirus on Tuesday in his first COVID-19 briefing since April.
After months of downplaying the virus, the president gave a sober warning to Americans about the deadly pandemic.
“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," Trump, 74, said. "[That's] something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is. That's what we have."
At the time of Trump's press conference Tuesday, the New York Times database reported at least 141,400 people in the U.S. had died from the virus, while at least 3,875,700 confirmed cases had been identified since February.
Trump said at one point Tuesday, “I think we’re all responsible,” when asked if he would take responsibility for what his administration's critics have called a slow and skeptical handling of the pandemic.
Trump mostly read from notes at his podium and took a handful of questions from reporters before ending the press conference, which lasted about half an hour. (Trump's previous coronavirus press conferences sometimes lasted more than two hours.)
The president's prior press conferences throughout the pandemic often featured Trump arguing with reporters and suggesting false remedies for the virus.
On Tuesday, Trump appeared to come around on a number of virus-related issues.
Trump encouraged others to wear face masks and called them "a good thing”— reflecting a stark change from the position he's taken previously.
Trump previously voiced skepticism about masks, mocked Joe Biden for wearing one in public, and said he wouldn't wear one despite the Centers for Disease Control recommending doing so can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness.
In contrast to those displays, Trump pulled a mask out of his pocket at one point Tuesday and told reporters he now carries one with him.
He also advised others to jump on board with the CDC recommendation.
“Get a mask,” Trump said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."
