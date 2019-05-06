Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Joins Jersey Shore Star & Fyre Festival Founder in Prison

Image zoom Michael Cohen prepares to report to federal prison on Monday Spencer Platt/Getty

What do Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen all have in common?

They’re all serving time together at what Forbes once ranked as one of “America’s 10 Cushiest Prisons.”

On Monday Cohen, who was sentenced to three years, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in upstate New York where he joins Sorrentino and McFarland, according to the New York Times.

Cohen will be placed in one of the two federal facilities there, according to the Associated Press.

While Otisville has a medium-security prison for violent crimes, Cohen will reportedly be at its minimum-security satellite camp for non-violent criminal offenders.

In December, Trump’s former “fixer” was sentenced to federal prison after he pleaded guilty to crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress about Trump’s business dealings with Russia and the illegal “hush money” he paid during the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal — who both claimed they had affairs with Trump — for their silence.

“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to,” Cohen said at the time. “The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America.”

As he headed from his apartment in New York City to Otisville on Monday, Cohen stopped to speak briefly with reporters, according to the Times.

“I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends, that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country,” he said. “There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”

Image zoom Michael Cohen's car arrives at the Federal Correction Institution in Otisville, New York, on Monday

Image zoom Michael Cohen testifies before Congress in February Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Otisville is known to be a frequent destination for Jewish inmates because of its proximity to the New York Jewish community and greater access to kosher food, Reuters reported.

Founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, Larry Levine, who served a 10-year prison sentence in Otisville for racketeering among other crimes, told the outlet that Cohen will be serving time in “Jewish heaven.”

Both Sorrentino and McFarland were sentenced last October for their respective crimes.

Sorrentino, 37, is set to serve eight months in prison and two years of supervised release for tax evasion.

McFarland, 27, has the longest sentence of the three men, serving six years for the $26 million fraud.

According to Sorrentino’s friends and costars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the pair have already become friends in prison, playing Scrabble together.