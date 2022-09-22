Trump-Endorsed Candidate Argued Against Women's Suffrage in College

A spokesperson for Republican John Gibbs told CNN that the site was only meant to "provoke the left," and that the Republican "does not believe that women shouldn't vote or shouldn't work"

By People Staff
Published on September 22, 2022 02:30 PM
John Gibbs a candidate for congress in Michigan's 3rd Congressional district speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and is expected to voice his support of Matthew DePerno, who is running for the Michigan Republican party's nomination for state attorney general, and Kristina Karamo, who is running for the party's nomination for secretary of state.
John Gibbs. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

A Michigan Republican running for Congress once argued against women's right to vote, writing while in college at Stanford University in the early 2000s that "the United States has suffered as a result of women's suffrage."

In an archived post from Gibbs' personal page at Stanford in 2000 and 2001, the now-candidate wrote: "Some argue that in a democratic society, it is hypocritical or unjust for women, who are 50% of the population, not to have the vote. This is obviously not true, since the founding fathers, who understood liberty and democracy better than anyone, did not believe so."

Republican candidate John Gibbs, center, talks to supporters Bruce and Michelle Kuiper, of Byron Center, before Gibbs voted at the Byron Township Community Center in Byron Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Gibbs is challenging the Republican incumbent Peter Meijer for the 3rd Congressional District seat. John Gibbs earned former President Donald Trumps endorsement after he served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development when Trump was president. Gibbs has criticized Rep. Peter Meijer (R) as insufficiently supportive of Trump, particularly because he voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
John Gibbs. Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty

Gibbs continued: "In addition, all people under age 18 cannot vote, although they too comprise a significant portion of the population. So we cannot say that women should be able to vote simply because they are a large part of the population."

Elsewhere on the site, Gibbs questioned the notion of whether men are inherently smarter than women, writing, "if by 'smart', one means the ability to think logically about broad and abstract ideas in order to deduce a suitable conclusion, without relying upon emotional reasoning, I think the answer is yes."

He added: "Note that this by no means implies that men are 'better' than women, or vice versa. Nor does it imply that it is the case that 100% of women are not capable of abstract logical thought, and that 100% of men are ... Rather, this is simply an explanation of the general case which applies to the vast majority of people."

Despite the rhetoric, a spokesperson for Gibbs told CNN that the site was meant to "provoke the left," and that the Republican "does not believe that women shouldn't vote or shouldn't work."

"John made the site to provoke the left on campus and to draw attention to the hypocrisy of some modern-day feminists. It was nothing more than a college kid being over the top," the spokesperson told the outlet in an email. "Of course, John does not believe that women shouldn't vote or shouldn't work, and his mother worked for thirty-three years for the Michigan Department of Transportation!"

Gibbs, who worked as a conservative commentator before joining the Trump administration as an advisor to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, launched his U.S. House campaign last November.

A staunch Trump ally, Gibbs was endorsed by the former president shortly after announcing his candidacy, and went on to win his primary race against incumbent Republican Peter Meijer, who was one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the 2021 Capitol attack.